Jaylyn Agnew scored 23 points, and the Creighton women pulled away in the second half for a 61-48 victory over South Dakota State at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.

The Bluejays (2-0) trailed by as many as eight and were behind 29-25 at halftime but scored on their first six possessions of the second half to take control. Agnew scored six points and dished out two assists during the 14-4 run.

CU held off the Jackrabbits (0-2) from there, limiting them to five points in the fourth quarter.

The Jays shot 44% in the second half after shooting 27% in the first.

Myah Selland led the Jackrabbits with 14 points, while starting guard Rylie Cascio Jensen, a Fremont graduate and former Husker, had five points and three assists.

Temi Carda added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds for Creighton, which goes on the road to play Drake on Saturday.

South Dakota State (0-2)... 15 14 14 5—48

At Creighton (2-0)............. 11 14 23 ​13—61

SDSU: Cascio Jensen 2-6 0-0 5, Irwin 3-9 0-0 7, Larson 1-3 2-2 4, Burckhard 5-10 2-2 12, Selland 6-12 2-4 14, Theuninck 0-2 0-0 0, Theisen 1-2 1-2 3, Nelson 1-2 1-2 3, Stapleton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 19-49 8-12 48.

CU: Rembao 3-6 0-1 6, Carda 4-10 4-6 14, Agnew 7-16 4-4 23, Griglione 1-1 0-0 2, Elger 2-10 3-4 9, Bachelor 1-5 0-0 2, Dworak 0-1 0-0 0, Brotzki 2-6 0-0 6, Parham 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 20-57 11-15 61.

3-point field goals: SDSU 2-13 (Cascio Jensen 1-3, Irwin 1-1, Burckhard 0-1, Selland 0-2, Theuninck 0-2, Nelson 0-1, Stapleton 0-3), CU 10-31 (Rembao 0-1, Carda 1-6, Agnew 5-12, Elger 2-7, Bachelor 0-1, Brotzki 2-4).

Rebounds: SDSU 34 (Larson 8, Selland 8), CU 39 (Carda 9). Assists: SDSU 11 (Cascio Jensen 3, Irwin 3), CU 17 (Agnew 5).

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 12

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription