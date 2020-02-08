PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Senior Jaylyn Agnew scored a career-high 38 points to carry the Creighton women to a 77-68 win over Providence on Saturday.

Agnew went 7 of 11 from behind the 3-point line as the Bluejays hit 16 treys as a team. Olivia Elger hit four and scored 14 points, while Temi Carda made three and finished with 11 points.

Providence shot 52.9% from the field for the game and led 27-21 early in the second quarter, but Creighton scored the next 11 points and maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Creighton, which improves to 7-5 in Big East play, hosts St. John's and Seton Hall next weekend. The Bluejays lost to both on the road last month.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 12

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started