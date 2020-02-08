PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Senior Jaylyn Agnew scored a career-high 38 points to carry the Creighton women to a 77-68 win over Providence on Saturday.
Agnew went 7 of 11 from behind the 3-point line as the Bluejays hit 16 treys as a team. Olivia Elger hit four and scored 14 points, while Temi Carda made three and finished with 11 points.
Providence shot 52.9% from the field for the game and led 27-21 early in the second quarter, but Creighton scored the next 11 points and maintained the lead the rest of the way.
Creighton, which improves to 7-5 in Big East play, hosts St. John's and Seton Hall next weekend. The Bluejays lost to both on the road last month.
Hometown: Andover, Kansas
Hometown: Papillion, Nebraska
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota High school: Lakeville North
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska High school: Lincoln Christian
Hometown: Peoria, Illinois
High school: Interstate 35
Hometown: Burnsville, Minnesota High School: Apple Valley
Hometown: Urbandale, Iowa
Hometown: Loveland, Colorado
Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa High school: Iowa City West
Hometown: Guston, Kentucky High school: Meade County
