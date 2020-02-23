CINCINNATI — Senior Jaylyn Agnew had game-highs of 29 points with 10 rebounds to pace the Creighton women to a 76-62 win over Xavier on Sunday afternoon.
Agnew scored 10 in the first nine minutes to help the Bluejays race to a 23-10 lead. Xavier cut its deficit to 43-35 midway through the third quarter, but CU (17-10, 9-7 Big East) held a double-digest lead for the most of the day.
Agnew also tied a school record by making her 40th consecutive free throw. The last time Agnew — a 94% free-throw shooter — missed from the line was Dec. 8 against Northern Iowa.
Rachael Saunders added 14 points and four assists off the bench. Temi Carda also scored in double figures (11 points) and Olivia Elger had seven assists and five rebounds for CU, which finished with 24 assists on its 29 made baskets.
Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Jays are tied for fifth in the Big East with Seton Hall and St. John’s.
Creighton finishes the season at home against Villanova on Friday and Georgetown next Sunday. Villanova is one game ahead of the Jays at 10-6, while Georgetown has two league wins. Creighton defeated both on the road in late December.
Creighton (17-10, 9-7)......24 10 25 17—76
At Xavier (3-24, 2-14).......15 9 18 20—62
CU: Griglione 1-3 0-0 2, Rembao 2-9 0-0 4, Elger 3-9 0-0 9, Carda 4-10 1-2 11, Agnew 12-20 1-1 29, Saunders 4-5 4-5 14, Bachelor 1-3 1-2 3, Dworak 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Brotzki 1-3 0-0 2, Parham 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-65 7-10 76.
XU: Gray 8-20 2-5 21, Dunham 5-9 0-0 12, Wasylson 1-2 0-0 2, Townsend 3-6 4-7 10, Sharps 0-1 1-2 1, Gomez 1-2 0-0 2, Ross 1-2 3-4 5, Gross 3-7 0-0 7, Prenger 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-50 12-20 62.
3-point goals: CU 11-26 (Agnew 4-8, Elger 3-6, Saunders 2-2, Carda 2-4, Griglione 0-1, Brotzki 0-1, Rembao 0-4), XU 6-12 (Gray 3-5, Dunham 2-3, Gross 1-1, Wasylson 0-1, Sharps 0-1, Gomez 0-1). Rebounds: CU 39 (Agnew 10), XU 30 (Townsend 8). Assists: CU 24 (Elger 7), XU 12 (Gross 6). Turnovers: CU 10, XU 13. Total fouls: CU 18, XU 16. Fouled out: none.
