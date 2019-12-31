VILLANOVA, Pa. - Senior Jaylyn Agnew turned in another sparkling shooting performance as she led Creighton to another Big East road win Tuesday.
Agnew scored 22 of her game-high 31 points in the first half as the Bluejays cruised to a 58-42 win at Villanova.
It was the sixth time this season that the 5-foot-11 Agnew, who is averaging 19.3 points per game, has scored more than 20 points. She scored at least 20 only three times all of last season.
Agnew started the road trip by scoring 20 of her 23 points in the second half of a 65-56 comeback win against Georgetown. The Jays did their best work in the first half Tuesday.
Agnew scored 11 of CU's first 14 points as the Jays bolted to a 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter. The lead reached double figures when Agnew hit a 3-pointer to make it 23-13 with 7:51 left in the half.
Temi Carda and Agnew then hit back-to-back 3s to make it 29-13. And when Olivia Elger hit three free throws after being fouled while shooting a 3 at the buzzer, Creighton took a 40-21 lead into halftime.
Villanova never got closer than 16 in the second half.
Agnew also had nine rebounds as Creighton held a 41-34 rebounding edge. Carda added 12 points and eight assists.
Creighton hit five of its nine 3-pointers in the second quarter. Agnew finished 6 of 11 from behind the arc.
Creighton (10-3) returns home to face Marquette at 7 p.m. Friday.
Creighton (10-3, 2-0)..... 18 22 12 6 - 58
Villanova (6-6, 1-1)........ 11 10 15 6 - 42
CU: Agnew 11-22 3-3 31, Carda 5-9 0-0 12, Saunders 2-7 0-0 5, Elger 0-5 3-3 3, Griglione 0-2 0-0 0, Bachelor 1-3 3-4 5, Parham 0-0 2-2 2, Dworak 0-1 0-0 0, Brotzki 0-5 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 11-12 58.
VU: Gedaka 6-13 5-9 18, Siegrist 5-10 0-0 10, James 1-5 2-2 4, Herlihy 1-5 0-0 3, Onken 0-3 0-0 0, Mullin 1-4 0-0 3, Wajer 1-3 0-0 3, Lange 0-3 1-2 1, Gardler 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 8-13 42.
3-point goals: CU 9-27 (Agnew 6-11, Carda 2-3, Saunders 1-4, Bachelor 0-1, Griglione 0-1, Elger 0-3, Brotzki 0-4); VU 4-24 (Gedaka 1-2, Mullin 1-2, Herlihy 1-3, Wajer 1-3, Siegrist 0-2, Onken 0-2, Lange 0-3, Gardler 0-3, James 0-4). Rebounds: CU 41 (Agnew 9); VU 34 (Siegrist 8). Assists: CU 13 (Carda 8); VU 11 (James 6). Turnovers: CU 10, VU 11. Total fouls: CU 15, VU 15. Fouled out: Carda. Att: 865.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.