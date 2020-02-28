Senior Jaylyn Agnew set the school record for consecutive made free throws and Creighton’s defense shut down Villanova in a 67-47 Jays win Friday night at Sokol Arena.

Agnew, who finished with 20 points, went 5 of 5 from the free-throw line against the Wildcats. She extended her streak to 45 consecutive makes at the stripe — breaking Sam Schuett’s record of 40 straight (set during the 2009-10 season).

She said she didn’t even know about the record after the game.

“I’m just shooting ’em,” Agnew said, laughing.

And making them. Agnew, at 93.2%, is the most accurate free-throw shooter in the country. Her last missed free throw came on Dec. 8.

Agnew’s accomplishment came on a night when the Jays were in need of a victory. They’re in the hunt for their third NCAA at-large berth in four seasons. They also entered play Friday in a three-way tie for fifth in the Big East standings — but they pulled even with fourth-place Villanova (18-12, 10-7) after handling the Wildcats at Sokol Arena.

CU did it with defense.

Villanova shot just 33.3% from the floor, the worst shooting percentage by a Creighton opponent since the Wildcats made 30% of their shots in a 58-42 loss on Dec. 31. The Jays also forced 19 turnovers — 10 in the first half — by a team that averages just under 14 giveaways per game.

“Our defense was really good,” coach Jim Flanery said. “We won the game defensively. I thought we guarded well.”

CU also finished with a season-high 16 offensive rebounds Friday, leading to 17 second-chance points.

After taking a six-point lead into the break, Creighton (18-10, 10-7) broke the game open with a 12-0 run to begin the third quarter. The lead never dipped into single-digits after that.

The Jays will return to action Sunday when they host Georgetown at 1 p.m. at Sokol Arena.

Villanova (16-12, 10-7)...........13  13  11  10—47

At Creighton (18-10, 10-7).....15  17  21  ​14—67

VU: Onken 1-2 0-0 2, Herlihy 2-10 0-0 5, James 5-10 0-0 15, Siegrist 4-15 2-2 10, Gedaka 4-9 2-2 10, Gardler 0-1 0-0 0, Mullin 2-7 0-0 5. Totals: 18-54 4-4 47.

CU: Rembao 0-6 1-2 1, Carda 3-10 0-0 8, Agnew 6-19 5-5 20, Griglione 2-4 0-0 5, Elger 2-8 6-6 12, Pryor 0-1 1-2 1, Saunders 4-7 1-2 11, Bachelor 2-3 5-5 9, Brotzki 0-3 0-0 0, Parham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-62 19-22 67.

3-point field goals: VU 7-20 (Onken 0-1, Herlihy 1-3, James 5-8, Siegrist 0-3, Gedaka 0-1, Gardler 0-1, Mullin 1-3), CU 10-28 (Rembao 0-2, Carda 2-4, Agnew 3-8, Griglione 1-2, Elger 2-6, Pryor 0-1, Saunders 2-3, Brotzki 0-2).

Rebounds: VU 36 (Siegrist 9), CU 44 (Agnew 8). Assists: VU 16 (James 6), CU 15 (Rembao 4).

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 12

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started