Jaylyn Agnew was Big East player of the year and an AP honorable mention All-American this past season.

Creighton’s Jaylyn Agnew became the first WNBA draft pick in school history Friday night when she was selected No. 24 overall in the second round by the Washington Mystics.

Agnew was Big East player of the year and an AP honorable mention All-American this past season. She led the Jays in points (20.8 per game), rebounds (6.3), assists and blocks. The 5-foot-11 forward set CU’s single-game scoring record on senior day with 43 points. She also ranked first in the nation in free-throw shooting (95.0%) and made her final 52 tries from the stripe.

Agnew, who’s originally from Andover, Kansas, had a chance make a third NCAA tournament appearance, but the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now she’s headed to the pros. And she’s blazing new ground for Creighton women’s hoops.

Two of the best players in program history — Connie Yori and Tanya Warren — finished their college careers well before the WNBA formed in 1997. A couple recent CU stars — Marissa Janning and Brianna Rollerson — earned roster spots for international clubs. Rollerson, a former Omaha Central standout, is still playing professionally.

But no CU player had ever been a WNBA draft pick, until Friday.

Agnew could now also become the first Bluejay to appear in a WNBA game, but she’ll first have to earn a coveted roster spot in a competitive training camp. 

The WNBA season, originally scheduled to start May 15, is currently suspended. The WNBA draft was conducted virtually and broadcast on ESPN. The 12 teams made three picks each over three rounds.

