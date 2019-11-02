Freshman Jake Ashford scored his first collegiate goal with 5:51 left in the second overtime to give Creighton a 2-1 win over Butler Saturday night at Morrison Stadium.

Ashford’s goal came as he rebounded a shot attempt by Bryce Gibson. Gibson headed Kuba Polat’s corner kick, but Butler’s goalkeeper made that save by deflecting the ball toward the center of the box.

Ashford got the loose ball and scored the winner in a game that had been tied 1-1 since the middle of the first half. Yudai Tashiro scored CU’s first-half goal.

Creighton finished with a 23-14 shot advantage, including a 15-5 edge after halftime. Paul Kruse made six saves for CU, four of which came in the first half.

The win was important for Creighton’s hopes of playing in the Big East tournament, which begins Saturday.

Creighton moved into sole possession of fourth place in the league with one match remaining. The Bluejays play at third-ranked Georgetown on Wednesday.

Butler (9-6-1, 3-4-1).................. 1 0 0 0—1

Creighton (8-6-1, 4-4-0).................. 1 0 0 1—2

Goals: B, DeBolt; C, Tashiro, Ashford

