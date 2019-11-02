Freshman Jake Ashford scored his first collegiate goal with 5:51 left in the second overtime to give Creighton a 2-1 win over Butler Saturday night at Morrison Stadium.
Ashford’s goal came as he rebounded a shot attempt by Bryce Gibson. Gibson headed Kuba Polat’s corner kick, but Butler’s goalkeeper made that save by deflecting the ball toward the center of the box.
Ashford got the loose ball and scored the winner in a game that had been tied 1-1 since the middle of the first half. Yudai Tashiro scored CU’s first-half goal.
Creighton finished with a 23-14 shot advantage, including a 15-5 edge after halftime. Paul Kruse made six saves for CU, four of which came in the first half.
The win was important for Creighton’s hopes of playing in the Big East tournament, which begins Saturday.
Creighton moved into sole possession of fourth place in the league with one match remaining. The Bluejays play at third-ranked Georgetown on Wednesday.
Butler (9-6-1, 3-4-1).................. 1 0 0 0—1 Creighton (8-6-1, 4-4-0).................. 1 0 0 1—2 Goals: B, DeBolt; C, Tashiro, Ashford
Creighton's Jalen Windham drives to the basket against McKendree's Bryson Bultman during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket during an exhibition game against McKendree's Aleksandar Davitkov in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson takes a shot over McKendree's Jacob Donaldson during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander takes a shot over McKendree's Nate Bethel during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop drives to the basket against McKendree's Luke Hensler during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott talks with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jett Canfield celebrates his score during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock executes a no-look pass against McKendree's Luke Hensler and Logan Kohrmann during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a breakaway layup during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jett Canfield takes a three point shot during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones drives to the basket against McKendree's Aleksandar Davitkov and Jacob Donaldson during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones battles McKendree's Luke Hensler under the basket during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell reacts after missing an open layup during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop battles against McKendree's Luke Hensler during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop takes a shot over McKendree's Aleksa Popovic during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jalen Windham celebrates after scoring against McKendree during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell is welcomed back to the Bluejay bench during an exhibition game against McKendree in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a layup against McKendree's Luke Hensler during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones drives to the basket against McKendree during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell goes in for a layup against McKendree's Jacob Donaldson during an exhibition game in Omaha on Friday.
