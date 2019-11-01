Jaela Zimmerman had 13 kills as Creighton swept St. John’s 25-22, 25-12, 25-22 at Sokol Arena Friday.
The Bluejays hit .356 for the match, including .455 in the third set, en route to their 13th straight win and fifth consecutive sweep.
“It stood out to us that we had zero hitting errors in Game 3,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “St John’s is a really good team, and for us to get out with a sweep, I think these guys should feel really good about that.”
The Jays (18-3, 1-0) took command of the second set early, leading 14-3 after a Zimmerman ace.
St. John’s (14-10, 6-5) led 22-21 in the third set before the Bluejays scored the final four points.
Efrosini Alexakou led St. John’s with 13 kills, and the Red Storm had 10 aces.
Naomi Hickman had six blocks for CU, Megan Ballenger added five and Madelyn Cole had 33 assists.
Erica Kostelac and Ballenger combined on a block during the closing run, and Kostelac finished off the match with her ninth kill.
“Our blockers did a great job of following our game plan,” Booth said. “We had a very specific game plan of what we wanted to do, and they executed really well.”
Zimmerman had five kills in the first set, in which the Jays never trailed.
Creighton will host Seton Hall Sunday at 7 p.m.
St. John’s (14-10, 6-5)......22 12 22
At Creighton (18-3, 1-0)...25 25 25
SJ: Alexakou 13-2-0, Askovic 1-0-1, Di Maulo 0-0-1, Kathariou 2-0-1,Mikelova 6-3-1, Palacios 1-0-1, Rastelli 4-0-1, Sanabia 0-5-0, Wood 5-0-1. Totals 32-10-7.
CU: Zimmerman 13-1-2, Kostelac 9-0-3, Cole 1-1-4, Ballenger 6-0-5, Hickman 5-0-6, Witt 0-1-0, Davis 9-0-3, Schmitt 1-0-1. Totals 44-3-24.
Set assists: SJ 31 (Di Maulo 21, Baumrukova 7, Sanabia 2, Mikelova 1), CU 42 (Cole 33, Witt 6, Nelson 1, Zimmerman 1, Ballenger 1).
