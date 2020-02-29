LAS VEGAS — Freshman Jack Grace hit an RBI triple in the top of the 11th to complete a late comeback and carry Creighton to a 4-3 win at UNLV on Saturday.

The Bluejays (4-4), who snapped a three-game skid, trailed 3-0 heading into the ninth inning.

With runners at second and third and one out, CU catcher Garrett Gilbert singled home both runners to cut the deficit to one. Nick Gile followed with a single to score Gilbert and send the game to extra innings.

Creighton reliever Jonah Smith escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 10th when James Gamble was caught stealing home. Smith followed by striking out Austin Pfeifer to end the threat.

David Vilches stood at second with two outs in the 11th when Grace drove a pitch to left for his first triple of the season.

John Sakowski would pitch around a single in the bottom of the 11th to earn his first save.

Ryan Mantle was 3 for 5 for the Bluejays. Grant Robbins had three hits and two RBIs for the Rebels (2-8).

Creighton will wrap up its three-game set with the Rebels at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Creighton (4-4)....000  000  003  01—4  9  0

At UNLV (2-8)......000  200  010  00—3  8  2

W: Smith, 1-0. L: Bryan, 0-1. S: Sakowski, 1. 2B: CU, Vilches; UNLV, Sardina, Wold, Robbins 3B: CU, Grace; UNLV, Robbins.

The past 10 years of Creighton baseball

