Bruce Rasmussen

Bruce Rasmussen is just about to finish his 26th year as Creighton's athletic director. He says his department faces short-term and long-term challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the coronavirus pandemic threatens the traditional structure of college sports, administrators across the country are trying to form potential plans for the future.

But you have to be careful about spending too much time looking ahead, Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said Monday.

That’s because things are changing so rapidly during these unprecedented times, as communities work to slow to potential spread of COVID-19.

But also, Rasmussen said, departments are facing challenges at this very moment — especially when it comes to helping athletes manage their new way of life. Practices are canceled. Classes are online-only.

“You’re a member of a team. It’s a family. It’s close. You have great relationships,” Rasmussen said. “All of a sudden, you don’t see those people every day. … It’s a difficult adjustment for our athletes.”

Rasmussen spoke for nearly an hour with former Bluejay basketball player Nick Bahe during an online broadcast produced by Creighton. The show, titled “The Offseason,” aired on Twitter Monday.

They identified traits that led to success for former CU coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott. They looked back on some of the past Bluejay greats (including Kyle Korver, Nate Funk and Doug McDermott) and some of program's best moments.

And they also discussed a few of the issues facing Creighton, now and in the future. A few of the highlights are below:

» Rasmussen said the CU athletic department gets about $15 million annually in donations, which represents about half of its yearly revenue. But there is concern about how effective fundraising efforts will be in the fall and/or the winter.

While strategic planning is taking place, Rasmussen indicated that he's trying not to get too caught up in the uncertainties of next year’s budget.

“You can spend too much time projecting out — one month, or two months, or three months or six months,” he said. “You have to do it. But there has to be a balance. You also have to worry about the now. What are we doing right now?”

» Coaches are trying to recruit this spring, but NCAA rules prohibit any in-person contact until May 31. And that hurts Creighton, according to Rasmussen. He said on-campus visits for recruits and their families can be extremely effective when attempting to lure out-of-state talent.

"They see Omaha, and Omaha's different than their perception," Rasmussen said. "They see Creighton. And Creighton's campus, and our facilities, and our environment and our culture — it's different than what they expected."

» The NCAA has announced that spring sports athletes will all get an extra year of eligibility (because their seasons were canceled just after starting up). That was the right move, Rasmussen said.

“I would have been extremely disappointed if they would have said ‘no,’” Rasmussen said. “It causes some additional expense for us but our priorities should be first of all, our student-athletes. So we’ll find a way.”

» Maybe there will be a silver lining to this entire experience, where athletic events are canceled and schools are closed and we’ve all been encouraged to self-isolate at home.

Rasmussen thinks so. He said he recently sent his athletic department staff a clip from Jim Valvano's inspirational speech at the 1993 ESPY awards, where he encouraged the audience to make the most out of every day.

“Hopefully we look back a month from now, two months from now — that this was a blip, and we grew as a result of it,” Rasmussen said. “We have a better idea of where sports fits in society, where sports fits in our lives. We have a better idea of what’s most important.”

