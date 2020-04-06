As the coronavirus pandemic threatens the traditional structure of college sports, administrators across the country are trying to form potential plans for the future.
But you have to be careful about spending too much time looking ahead, Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said Monday.
That’s because things are changing so rapidly during these unprecedented times, as communities work to slow to potential spread of COVID-19.
But also, Rasmussen said, departments are facing challenges at this very moment — especially when it comes to helping athletes manage their new way of life. Practices are canceled. Classes are online-only.
“You’re a member of a team. It’s a family. It’s close. You have great relationships,” Rasmussen said. “All of a sudden, you don’t see those people every day. … It’s a difficult adjustment for our athletes.”
Rasmussen spoke for nearly an hour with former Bluejay basketball player Nick Bahe during an online broadcast produced by Creighton. The show, titled “The Offseason,” aired on Twitter Monday.
They identified traits that led to success for former CU coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott. They looked back on some of the past Bluejay greats (including Kyle Korver, Nate Funk and Doug McDermott) and some of program's best moments.
And they also discussed a few of the issues facing Creighton, now and in the future. A few of the highlights are below:
» Rasmussen said the CU athletic department gets about $15 million annually in donations, which represents about half of its yearly revenue. But there is concern about how effective fundraising efforts will be in the fall and/or the winter.
While strategic planning is taking place, Rasmussen indicated that he's trying not to get too caught up in the uncertainties of next year’s budget.
“You can spend too much time projecting out — one month, or two months, or three months or six months,” he said. “You have to do it. But there has to be a balance. You also have to worry about the now. What are we doing right now?”
» Coaches are trying to recruit this spring, but NCAA rules prohibit any in-person contact until May 31. And that hurts Creighton, according to Rasmussen. He said on-campus visits for recruits and their families can be extremely effective when attempting to lure out-of-state talent.
"They see Omaha, and Omaha's different than their perception," Rasmussen said. "They see Creighton. And Creighton's campus, and our facilities, and our environment and our culture — it's different than what they expected."
» The NCAA has announced that spring sports athletes will all get an extra year of eligibility (because their seasons were canceled just after starting up). That was the right move, Rasmussen said.
“I would have been extremely disappointed if they would have said ‘no,’” Rasmussen said. “It causes some additional expense for us but our priorities should be first of all, our student-athletes. So we’ll find a way.”
» Maybe there will be a silver lining to this entire experience, where athletic events are canceled and schools are closed and we’ve all been encouraged to self-isolate at home.
Rasmussen thinks so. He said he recently sent his athletic department staff a clip from Jim Valvano's inspirational speech at the 1993 ESPY awards, where he encouraged the audience to make the most out of every day.
“Hopefully we look back a month from now, two months from now — that this was a blip, and we grew as a result of it,” Rasmussen said. “We have a better idea of where sports fits in society, where sports fits in our lives. We have a better idea of what’s most important.”
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson throws down a dunk against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander scores against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Seton Hall's Myles Powell collides with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during their game on Saturday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates two-points against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Fans rush the court as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Fans celebrate as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates a first-half three pointed against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney shoots over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a three-point basket over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski pressure Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight during their game on Saturday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates defeating Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson grabs a rebound against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Jordan Scurry celebrates the closing seconds against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones reacts to getting called for a flagrant foul against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili is held back by teammateShavar Reynolds after getting into shoving match against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
The Creighton bench celebrates a second half three-point basket against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Fans rush the court after Creighton defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. The mascot Billy Bluejay is standing on the hoop.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski sinks a three point basket in front of Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight in the second half at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski celebrates a second half three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is greeted by Marcus Zegarowski after hitting a three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Creighton's bench does a little dancing late against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates a play against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Fans celebrate with players after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton players hoist the trophy after claiming the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
A new banner is lowered at CHI Health Center after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates while cutting the net after the Bluejays beat Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock cuts down the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott holds up the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones gets tangled up with Seton Hall's Romaro Gill while Gill was trying to dunk the ball at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott summons Ty-Shon Alexander over to the bench after subbing him out in the first half against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
A member of the Creighton dance team waves during pregame introductions before the Bluejays faced Seton Hall on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton and Seton Hall stand for the national anthem before their game on Saturday.
Creighton and Seton Hall tip off their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton is introduced before tipoff against Seton Hall on Saturday.
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
