A smiling Mitch Ballock raised his arms and extended three fingers on both hands as he backpedaled past midcourt.
The game was far from over — the 3-pointer he just buried came ahead of the 10-minute mark in the second half — but there was a tactical certainty worth celebrating that moment.
The Bluejays (16-5, 5-3 Big East) were outmatched inside and on the glass against Xavier, yes. But they never stopped believing in their countermeasures.
The Musketeers wanted to bang and battle on their end? Fine. That wasn’t going to keep CU’s guards from zipping the ball across the court, using their quickness to compromise the defense and burying open jumpers.
Ballock and his teammates never lost sight of that. And in the end, a game of contrasting styles was decided by the guards — exactly in the manner Creighton’s backcourt expected. The Bluejays clinched their third straight victory with a 77-66 win during their annual Pink Out event at the CHI Health Center.
“You’ve just got to stick with each other,” Ballock said. “We did a good job of doing that, and just keep executing the game plan.”
That was especially evident when the Musketeers made their biggest surges Sunday.
Xavier (13-7, 2-5) cut its deficit to six early in the second half. But CU responded with a 9-2 run, using ball movement, sharp cuts and speedy tempo to create open looks at the rim or along the 3-point arc.
That’s how Ballock got his two decisive triples down the stretch.
The one he made with 10:52 left was launched during a 3-on-2 break. Later in the half, the Bluejays pushed the pace after a missed Xavier 3-pointer — a kick-ahead pass landed in Ty-Shon Alexander’s hands and he dished to Ballock for a corner 3 to make it 72-61 with 3:25 left.
The Musketeers, often playing with three big men on the floor, couldn’t keep up. Creighton finished with a 14-0 advantage in fastbreak points.
“We knew at a certain point in the game that they were going to get tired, and we just had to keep running, keep running, no matter what,” Alexander said.
How else would the Jays neutralize Xavier’s size advantage?
They didn’t have the bodies to match up with the girth and height of the Xavier front line, and there were even long stretches Sunday when Creighton’s two available centers were both on the bench with foul trouble.
CU was outrebounded by 17 — and Xavier’s 19 offensive boards matched a season high by a Bluejay opponent. Creighton was outscored 36-16 in the paint.
When the Musketeers used a 13-2 spurt to close to 65-59 at the 4:42 mark, they did it by almost exclusively attacking the nucleus of Creighton’s defense. They either bullishly finished over the shorter Jays or cleverly dished to open teammates when Creighton was forced to bring help.
But the Jays weren’t dismayed.
Point guard Marcus Zegarowski kept sprinting downcourt with the ball to start the offense. Ballock and Alexander were always moving. Junior Denzel Mahoney attacked off the dribble when he was matched with slower centers.
Alexander finished with a game-high 24 points. Zegarowski (15), Ballock (14) and Mahoney (14) also reached double figures.
Creighton made 11 3-pointers. Its 26 free-throw attempts (with 20 makes) marked the second-highest total for CU in Big East play. The Jays jumped ahead 10-1 after five minutes and never let their lead dip under six points after that.
“You can trust them, and from a coaching perspective, that’s when you want in your team,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “You kind of want to know what’s going to happen.”
1 of 22
Creighton's Mitch Ballock reacts to making three point shot.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.