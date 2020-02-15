Ty-Shon dunks

Creighton unleashed a tidal wave of highlight-reel plays to open the second half Saturday night, burying DePaul with a scoring surge that may very well end up becoming legendary for a team on the rise.

The Jays scored on their first eight possessions after halftime — four layups, three dunks and a 3-pointer. It was an 18-3 surge worthy of repeated standing ovations from an awe-struck home crowd, which joyously marveled for four ferocious minutes of game action until CU finally missed a shot.

No. 23 Creighton’s 93-64 victory over DePaul (13-12, 1-11) marked its third-straight win — it’s produced a 7-1 record over the last month. That hot streak has vaulted the Jays into the Big East title race. They moved into sole possession of second place in the standings. If Providence holds on to defeat Seton Hall Saturday night, CU will be one game back of first.

Creighton (20-6, 9-4) surely will look to replicate the performance it delivered Saturday.

The Jays made a season-high 14 3-pointers. They had with seven dunks. They had a season-high 25 assists on their 33 made field goals, shooting 57.9% from the floor. The 18 steals tied for the most Creighton’s ever had in a single game.

CU used a 9-0 run to break a 10-10 tie early on. A few minutes later, it went 4 of 5 from 3-point range during a three-minute stretch to extend the lead to 31-15. Its advantage was 42-28 at halftime.

Then Creighton put the game away.

Celebration

Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates a basket.

Junior Ty-Shon Alexander guided in a layup off a back cut. Junior Damien Jefferson tapped in an alley-oop lob in transition before sophomore Marcus Zegarowski buried an open 3-pointer on the break.

A timeout from DePaul didn’t disrupt CU’s rhythm.

Zegarowski converted a nifty reverse layup. Jefferson got loose for an alley-oop dunk. Alexander used another sharp cut to gain some separation for an and-one layup. Then came two more dunks — sophomore Christian Bishop tomahawked one home before skying for an alley-oop dunk to cap a 2-on-1 break.

That last dunk made it 60-31 at the 16:15 mark. Creighton cruised from there.

Alexander led his team with 24 points, eight assists and five steals. Four other players finished in double figures for the Jays.

