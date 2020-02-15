...THE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM
CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE...WESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN
SAUNDERS COUNTIES...
AT 815 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED AN ICE JAM IN THE
PLATTE RIVER ALONG THE RAILROAD BRIDGE JUST EAST OF HIGHWAY 77 SOUTH
OF FREMONT. THIS WAS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE BANKS OF THE
RIVER UPSTREAM OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE, INCLUDING BIG ISLAND ROAD,
RIDGE ROAD, RIDGELAND AVENUE, AND HORMEL PARK. WHEN THE ICE JAM
BREAKS FREE, THIS COULD CAUSE ADDITIONAL RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO
2 FEET ON THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM FROM FREMONT.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
EXTREME SOUTHERN FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT
LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Creighton unleashed a tidal wave of highlight-reel plays to open the second half Saturday night, burying DePaul with a scoring surge that may very well end up becoming legendary for a team on the rise.
The Jays scored on their first eight possessions after halftime — four layups, three dunks and a 3-pointer. It was an 18-3 surge worthy of repeated standing ovations from an awe-struck home crowd, which joyously marveled for four ferocious minutes of game action until CU finally missed a shot.
No. 23 Creighton’s 93-64 victory over DePaul (13-12, 1-11) marked its third-straight win — it’s produced a 7-1 record over the last month. That hot streak has vaulted the Jays into the Big East title race. They moved into sole possession of second place in the standings. If Providence holds on to defeat Seton Hall Saturday night, CU will be one game back of first.
Creighton (20-6, 9-4) surely will look to replicate the performance it delivered Saturday.
The Jays made a season-high 14 3-pointers. They had with seven dunks. They had a season-high 25 assists on their 33 made field goals, shooting 57.9% from the floor. The 18 steals tied for the most Creighton’s ever had in a single game.
CU used a 9-0 run to break a 10-10 tie early on. A few minutes later, it went 4 of 5 from 3-point range during a three-minute stretch to extend the lead to 31-15. Its advantage was 42-28 at halftime.
Then Creighton put the game away.
Junior Ty-Shon Alexander guided in a layup off a back cut. Junior Damien Jefferson tapped in an alley-oop lob in transition before sophomore Marcus Zegarowski buried an open 3-pointer on the break.
A timeout from DePaul didn’t disrupt CU’s rhythm.
Zegarowski converted a nifty reverse layup. Jefferson got loose for an alley-oop dunk. Alexander used another sharp cut to gain some separation for an and-one layup. Then came two more dunks — sophomore Christian Bishop tomahawked one home before skying for an alley-oop dunk to cap a 2-on-1 break.
That last dunk made it 60-31 at the 16:15 mark. Creighton cruised from there.
Alexander led his team with 24 points, eight assists and five steals. Four other players finished in double figures for the Jays.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates two points against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson passes the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands passes the ball past Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander in the first half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander dunks the ball in the first half against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots over DePaul's Charlie Moore, left and DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands,, bottom right, at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton'S Denzel Mahoney tries to pass the ball around DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Mitch Ballock passes the ball around DePaul's DJ Williams at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop dunks on DePaul in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock shoots a three-point basket in front of DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott talks with Kelvin Jones during a timeout against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nic Zeil stretches for a rebound against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Marcus Zegarowski, right scramble with DePaul's Charlie Moore for a loose ball during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul's Charlie Moore, left, tries to steal the ball from Creighton's Jett Canfield at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and Damien Jefferson, right, compete with DePaul's Jaylen Butz for a rebound at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson dunks the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nic Zeil, left, and Jalen Windham, center try to block a shot by DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul Head Coach Dave Leitao talks to his team during a timeout against Creight at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander gets a hand on a shot from DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
