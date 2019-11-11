Creighton’s nonconference schedule includes several tests against formidable opponents over the next two months. Round one begins with a home game Tuesday.

South Dakota State is coming to Omaha to face CU. The Jackrabbits return three starters from a 2018-19 team that reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament. They’ve won three of the past four meetings with the Jays.

SDSU did lose to Drake in its 2019-20 opener. But the Bulldogs are sitting just outside the AP Top 25 this week — and Creighton travels to play at Drake on Saturday.

The Jays’ slate also includes road trips to Nebraska, South Dakota and No. 19 Arizona State. There’s a neutral-site game against West Virginia as well.

Creighton, which beat UNO 67-54 last week, will begin its game against South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sokol Arena.

