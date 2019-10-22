Creighton’s scoreless streak has lasted more than three straight matches. But the Jays shouldn’t have to make too many adjustments to break out of the slump, according to their coach.

The last goal for CU came back on Sept. 28. Sophomore Charles Auguste, who’s since suffered an injury, was the one who guided the ball into the back of the net during the ninth minute of a 1-0 win at Villanova.

But since then? The Jays (6-5-1, 2-3) have suffered through 291 minutes of scoreless soccer. And they’ve lost three in a row.

“If we weren’t getting opportunities, I would be worried,” CU coach Johnny Torres said. “But the good thing is, we’re still getting opportunities. Just like the goals came at the beginning of the season, they’ll come again.”

Creighton scored multiple goals in five of its first eight matches on the year, and it was shutout just once during that stretch. So it’ll look to get back on track Wednesday when it hosts DePaul (5-5-3, 1-1-3) at 7 p.m. at Morrison Stadium.

