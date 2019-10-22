...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 11:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.1 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.
&&
Creighton’s scoreless streak has lasted more than three straight matches. But the Jays shouldn’t have to make too many adjustments to break out of the slump, according to their coach.
The last goal for CU came back on Sept. 28. Sophomore Charles Auguste, who’s since suffered an injury, was the one who guided the ball into the back of the net during the ninth minute of a 1-0 win at Villanova.
But since then? The Jays (6-5-1, 2-3) have suffered through 291 minutes of scoreless soccer. And they’ve lost three in a row.
“If we weren’t getting opportunities, I would be worried,” CU coach Johnny Torres said. “But the good thing is, we’re still getting opportunities. Just like the goals came at the beginning of the season, they’ll come again.”
Creighton scored multiple goals in five of its first eight matches on the year, and it was shutout just once during that stretch. So it’ll look to get back on track Wednesday when it hosts DePaul (5-5-3, 1-1-3) at 7 p.m. at Morrison Stadium.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
