The two-hour HBO documentary, "The Scheme," that recounted college basketball’s bribery scandal debuted Tuesday, and it contained a few brief references to Creighton’s previously reported links to the case.

“The Scheme” centered on Christian Dawkins. He’s the aspiring agent who was convicted on felony wire fraud and bribery charges for his role in the scandal, which has since led to multiple NCAA investigations into college hoops programs for potential rulebook violations.

It remains to be seen if the film will end up adding ammunition to the NCAA’s pursuit for evidence of wrongdoing, or if it’ll simply strengthen the outsiders’ call for an overhaul to the rules framework currently in place.

The documentary itself seemed to present a defiant rebuttal to the government’s case against Dawkins, deriding the NCAA amateurism model and focusing in on possible flaws within the FBI’s three-year probe into the sport.

The climactic moments undoubtedly came during the final 20 minutes when filmmakers revealed previously unheard audio from Dawkins’ wiretapped phone — specifically his conversations about pay-for-play schemes with Arizona coach Sean Miller and LSU coach Will Wade.

As it relates to Creighton, the information presented Tuesday was already known — although the documentary medium did portray it in a new manner.

» Viewers saw a three-second clip of former assistant Preston Murphy sitting down next to Dawkins inside a Las Vegas hotel suite in July 2017. Murphy was one of several coaches who met with Dawkins and his associates during what turned out to be an FBI sting operation. The government accused Murphy of taking a $6,000 bribe.

Dawkins testified in court last year that the meeting was all a ruse, and that Murphy never kept the money.

Murphy was never charged with a crime. He resigned from Creighton in November, eight months after being placed on administrative leave.

» There was also brief footage in the documentary from the 2017 NBA draft in New York. Before trying to launch his own company, Dawkins worked for the agency (ASM) that signed former CU player Justin Patton in April 2017. The film showed Dawkins and Patton sitting next to each other in the green room.

» During a May 24, 2017, wiretapped phone call that played during the film, Dawkins told his business partners he talks to “10 coaches a day.” In that conversation, he mentioned names, including CU coach Greg McDermott, Tom Izzo and Rick Pitino.

» The documentary also referenced the witness testimony of Brian Bowen Sr. He said in court in October 2018 that Dawkins had worked a deal with Creighton to give the family $100,000 and a job for the commitment of his son, Brian Bowen.

CU officials immediately disputed Bowen’s testimony, claiming that no NCAA rules were knowingly broken. The school has not commented on the bribery case in detail since. The NCAA is investigating Creighton, but the status of that process is not known.

N.C. State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, USC and TCU have all acknowledged that they’ve received notices of allegations from the NCAA. Final rulings could come this summer.

