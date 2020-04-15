Creighton officially announced the addition of Duke transfer Alex O'Connell on Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.
The 6-foot-6 guard is expected to sit out next season before playing his final year of collegiate eligibility with the Jays in 2021-22.
O'Connell is a former top-100 recruit. He averaged 5.2 points per game during limited action with the Blue Devils last season. He's a career 36% 3-point shooter.
McDermott said O'Connell's game will mesh well with Creighton's style of play.
"We are elated to add Alex to our program," McDermott said in a statement. "His combination of size, skill and athletic ability is a perfect fit for our system. After sitting out a year with a focus on development, he will fill a vital role on our team."
The Jays are set to add 2020 signee Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-footer from St. Louis. Walk-on Sami Osmani, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Illinois, committed to CU last week. Creighton is also pursuing 2020 guard Kerwin Walton, who's set to announce his college choice later this month.
For now, the Jays have two open scholarships to fill. But junior Ty-Shon Alexander is also considering turning pro and forgoing his final season of eligibility.
CU's roster for next season as it stands today:
Seniors: Mitch Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney, Ty-Shon Alexander (considering NBA draft), transfer Alex O'Connell (redshirting)
Juniors: Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop, Jacob Epperson
