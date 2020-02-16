The Creighton women sank 16 3-pointers, including seven in the fourth quarter en route to a 78-66 win over Seton Hall on Sunday at Sokol Arena.
The Bluejays accuracy — 7 of 10 from behind the arc in the final period — was especially helpful in the final period. As the Pirates cut their deficit 59-53 with six minutes to play, Tatum Rembao and Jaylyn Agnew hit back-to-back 3s to push Creighton’s lead into double figures for the first time.
Rembao hit two more 3s in the final three minutes, connecting on all five of her 3-point attempts on the day. The sophomore guard finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Agnew, held to seven points in Friday’s loss to St. John’s, also hit five 3s. The senior had game-highs of 28 points and nine assists. Overall, CU had 21 assists on its 26 baskets.
Temi Carda and Gracey Griglione also scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Griglione scored all her points after halftime, and it was the first team this season she reach double digests.
Creighton took control after a tight first half that featured six lead changes and nine ties. The Jays never trailed after halftime.
CU’s win tightens the middle of the Big East standings. The Bluejays (16-9, 8-6) are in a tie for fifth with Villanova, one game behind Butler and a half-game behind Seton Hall. St. John’s is seventh at 8-7.
Creighton will be on the road next weekend, playing at Butler on Friday and Xavier next Sunday.
Seton Hall (16-10, 9-6).......15 17 15 19—66
At Creighton (16-9, 8-6).....14 20 19 25—78
SH: Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Park-Lane 2-8 2-2 7, Lewis 2-7 0-0 4, Samuels 2-8 4-4 8, Elmore 3-10 0-0 6, Jackson 7-9 1-2 19, Funeus 3-5 1-1 7, Smith 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 24-59 10-11 66.
CU: Rembao 5-6 5-6 20, Carda 5-15 0-0 12, Agnew 9-18 5-5 28, Griglione 4-6 0-0 10, Bachelor 1-3 0-0 2, Saunders 1-4 0-0 3, Dworak 0-1 0-0 0, Brotzki 1-2 0-0 3, Parham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 10-11 78.
3-point goals: SH 8-21 (Jackson 4-6, Smith 3-6, Park-Lane 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Samuels 0-2), CU 16-33 (Rembao 5-5, Agnew 5-11, Griglione 2-3, Carda 2-7, Brotzki 1-2, Saunders 1-3, Bachelor 0-1, Dworak 0-1). Rebounds: SH 34 (Jackson 8), CU 31 (Saunders 8). Assists: SH 16 (Park-Lane, Samuels 6), CU 21 (Agnew 9). Total fouls: SH 16, CU 14. Fouled out: Samuels. Turnovers: SH 10, CU 11. Att.: 1,343.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.