CHICAGO — Creighton’s offense was at its efficient best to start the second half, and it rolled to a Big East win at DePaul on Wednesday night.

The Bluejays scored on 11 of their first 13 possessions of the second half, turning a three-point lead into a 17-point cushion with 11 minutes to play en route to an 83-68 win.

Mitch Ballock scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for Creighton, which had five players reach double figures and shot 56.5% from the field after halftime.

The Jays have won three of their past four to improve to 4-3 in the Big East and move into a tie for third in the league standings.

DePaul, which started the season 12-1, had lost its first four Big East games before stunning then-No. 5 Butler 79-66 Saturday.

The Blue Demons scored the game’s opening basket, but that would be their only lead of the night.

The Jays started slowly, meanwhile, going 2 of 9 from the field before hitting 10 of their next 13 shots to stretch the lead to nine.

Denzel Mahoney scored 10 in 3 1⁄2 minutes to put the Jays up 20-12 at the 9:52 mark. Ballock then hit back-to-back 3s — the second one right as the shot-clock buzzer sounded — to make it 34-25 with 4:26 left in the half.

That, however, would be CU’s last field goal of the half. That allowed the Blue Demons to close to 37-34 at the break.

The Bluejays, though, quickly regained momentum to start the second half.

Christian Bishop converted four field goals around the rim during what would turn into a 27-13 run. Shereef Mitchell’s driving layup at the 11:20 mark made it 64-47, and the Jays were on their way to their 15th win of the season.

Creighton’s biggest lead of the night was 73-51 after Ballock banked in a 3-pointer from about 35 feet as the shot clock expired.

Mahoney and Damien Jefferson each finished with 14 points for CU. Ty-Shon Alexander added 12 points. Alexander attempted four shots, but was 9 of 12 from the foul line.

Marcus Zegarowski nearly had a double-double, finishing with nine points and 10 assists.

Paul Reed, who had 23 points in DePaul’s win over Butler, led four Blue Demons in double figures with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Creighton returns home to play Xavier at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Creighton...... 37 46—83

At DePaul...... 34 34—68

