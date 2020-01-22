...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW
VISIBILIT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
BASKETBALL
Fueled by strong second half, Creighton men's basketball picks up road win over DePaul
The Jays started slowly, meanwhile, going 2 of 9 from the field before hitting 10 of their next 13 shots to stretch the lead to nine.
Denzel Mahoney scored 10 in 3 1⁄2 minutes to put the Jays up 20-12 at the 9:52 mark. Ballock then hit back-to-back 3s — the second one right as the shot-clock buzzer sounded — to make it 34-25 with 4:26 left in the half.
That, however, would be CU’s last field goal of the half. That allowed the Blue Demons to close to 37-34 at the break.
The Bluejays, though, quickly regained momentum to start the second half.
Christian Bishop converted four field goals around the rim during what would turn into a 27-13 run. Shereef Mitchell’s driving layup at the 11:20 mark made it 64-47, and the Jays were on their way to their 15th win of the season.
Creighton’s biggest lead of the night was 73-51 after Ballock banked in a 3-pointer from about 35 feet as the shot clock expired.
Mahoney and Damien Jefferson each finished with 14 points for CU. Ty-Shon Alexander added 12 points. Alexander attempted four shots, but was 9 of 12 from the foul line.
Marcus Zegarowski nearly had a double-double, finishing with nine points and 10 assists.
Paul Reed, who had 23 points in DePaul’s win over Butler, led four Blue Demons in double figures with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Creighton returns home to play Xavier at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Creighton...... 37 46—83
At DePaul...... 34 34—68
2010s Creighton basketball all-decade team
Maurice Watson
Marcus Foster
Khyri Thomas
Doug McDermott
Gregory Echenique
Marcus Zegarowski
Antoine Young
Ty-Shon Alexander
Ethan Wragge
Justin Patton
