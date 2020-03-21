Terrell Taylor is interviewed by the media. The press room was packed, with writers from New York and Chicago and L.A. and everywhere in between, wrote Tom Shatel. And they all wanted to talk to Taylor. Dana Altman, Kyle Korver and Brody Deren, they might as well have been invisible.
With no March Madness this year, relive the 2002 tournament and Creighton's iconic upset win over Florida with Tom Shatel's column.
This column originally ran in The World-Herald on March 16, 2002.
* * *
So the kid wearing No. 23, the kid who grew up wanting to be like Mike, gets to play on his court in his city.
And the kid is wearing his Michael Jordan tattoo, with the Jordan socks and armband and Washington Wizards No. 23 T-shirt with you-know-who’s name on the back.
And this is after the kid was so nervous about seeing the statue of his idol that he wouldn’t even look at it as the team bus drove past. He had to go back later, after practice, and walk backwards toward the statue until the moment was just right to turn around and gawk.
And then, coming out of the locker room, the kid runs down the hallway past the Chicago Bulls locker room and then out the tunnel, past the six NBA championship trophies emblazoned on the wall.
Just like Mike used to do.
And there’s his team, Creighton, overmatched in talent but not heart, clawing for the kind of NCAA tournament upset that the good folks of Omaha will be able to recite shot by shot 30 tournaments from now.
And there are his teammates, Kyle Korver and Brody Deren, the guys who do everything right and never get in the coach’s doghouse, on the bench wrapped in the chains of foul trouble.
And here’s the kid, having the game of his life. Man, what a beautiful sight. He’s going up against Florida, a team with five dudes who will play in the NBA, but all eyes are on the kid.
The kid makes a 3. And then another 3. He feels it. So does the crowd. The United Center is full of Illinois fans, full of Chicagoans, folks who saw Michael play. They’re on their feet, cheering for Creighton, cheering for the upset, cheering for another No. 23.
And now the Jays are down by six and there are two minutes left. No problem for the kid. He swishes a 21-footer, and the crowd roars and everyone believes again.
Then there’s a five-second violation on the Gators, who seem bent on giving the game away. And so here comes the kid again. He takes a pass from Korver at the top of the circle. He launches a sweet arc from — what else? — 23 feet.
And of course it goes in. Tie score. Overtime.
Just like Mike used to do.
But now it’s the second overtime, and things don’t look so good because Korver’s out for good. There are 45.2 seconds left, and Florida’s up four. The Gators are in a zone. No fair. Korver’s out. Whom will Creighton turn to now?
Who else? The kid hits one to cut it to two. And all ridiculous breaks loose.
With 29 seconds left, Florida turns it over on a five-second call trying to inbound the ball. CU runs down the clock, but a Gator tips the ball away and it looks like it goes off the kid out of bounds. The officials say it’s Creighton ball with 4.5 seconds left. This can’t be happening. This must be somebody’s dream.
Where’s that kid, by the way?
He’s taking the inbounds pass. His team’s down by two. He fakes a drive. He’s covered by Florida guard Brett Nelson, who doesn’t have the long-arm reach of teammate Justin Hamilton. The kid steps back. He fires a 3-pointer, with a strikingly familiar fade as he releases, with two-tenths of a second left.
Swish.
Just like Mike used to do.
The place erupts. Players swarm the court. The kid is talking live on CBS.
Then he’s going to the interview room, where he sits next to his head coach, Dana Altman, the same man who has demanded all the things the kid doesn’t get: hard work, defense, unselfishness. The same man who benched the kid back in January, even though the kid is the best basketball talent on the team.
But now the coach is telling the media, “Terrell is just unbelievable.”
The press room is packed, with writers from New York and Chicago and L.A. and everywhere in between. And they all want to talk to him. Altman, Korver and Deren, they might as well be invisible.
A writer from Chicago wants to know if the kid realized that that last shot was just like Michael’s last shot with the Bulls, the 1998 buzzer-beater at Utah, and he wonders if the kid is now thinking about “coming out early” to the NBA.
And the coach rolls his eyes and the kid giggles and says, “No, no way,” like the kid can’t believe a guy just compared him to Jordan and asked him if he was coming out early in the same sentence.
Every question is directed toward the kid, and finally, they walk back to the locker room, where a whole new media throng is waiting at his locker.
And so here’s the kid, whose coach scolded a Jaybacker lunch crowd for paying too much attention to him and not the players who do things right, surrounded by the national press, and they all want to hear and tell his story.
He tells him how he fell for assistant coach Greg Grensing and how Omaha is a “nice, diversified city.”
They ask him why he’s not starting, and the kid says, “The coach knows that I should be doing more with the talent I have, and he’s trying to bring it out. Coming from the East Coast, we try to do everything with talent and athleticism. In the Midwest, it’s all about work ethic. That was the root of the problem.”
They ask him what turned it around, and he says it was when his mother came to see him on his birthday, Jan. 21, and she gave him “that disgusted look” when she heard from the coach about all the problems.
“That look was all I needed,” the kid says. “That made me clean up.”
And then reporters from every major paper in the land are scribbling his mother’s name, Audrey, into their notebooks.
And back down in the interview room, Billy Donovan, the hotshot Florida coach, is saying, “Terrell Taylor could play for any team in America.”
Back at the locker, the kid is saying how watching a Jordan DVD the night before inspired him. He’s showing all his Jordan stuff, including the tattoo with Jordan on it and the kid’s name underneath. Then they ask about seeing the statue.
“I couldn’t even look until it was right, until it was special,” the kid says. “It was real spiritual. It was crazy.”
And then someone asks the kid if he thinks Jordan will know who he is now, and the kid says, “Well, I know he watches ‘SportsCenter,’ so maybe he’ll see my shot tonight. If he does, I hope he knows how much I love him.”
And the kid is the topic all around the locker room. Korver says, “He’s one of a kind. He’s a different guy. But when he’s focused, he’s soooo good.”
And Altman says, “He’s like a gifted child or student. The best way to deal with them is to be patient and believe you can find a way to shake it out of them. He was an A student doing C work. I’m proud of him.”
And then Altman shoos the press out and jokes that the kid’s big head will get bigger. And people are saying this is CU’s biggest win ever, and now the kid is walking down the hallway again, past the Bulls locker room, and suddenly some other younger kid looks up and says, “Hey, there’s the guy who hit the shot.”
Just like Mike used to do. Just like every other kid has dreamed of doing.
“It’s like a fairy tale,” the kid says. “Doing the things Jordan did, hitting the big shots down the stretch, hitting the shot to win the game, and doing them here, where he used to do them. It’s a dream come true.”
And then you wonder, was this whole thing an actual NCAA tournament game? Or just Terrell Taylor dreaming?
Both.
