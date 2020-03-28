Before the sun fully illuminates the sky each morning, Creighton’s athletic director is settling into his office chair on the edge of a shut-down campus.

Bruce Rasmussen has his computer set up to handle video meetings. His office phone is there for all of the conference calls — just on Thursday alone, he dialed his way into chats with athletic department staffers, NCAA officials and Big East partners. He uses his cell phone for everything else, and it’s typically buzzing well past the time he gets home to try to settle in for the night.

“It’s been crazy,” he said of the last two weeks.

Yet Rasmussen insists this routine is what’s necessary during these uncertain times, when measures to contain the potential spread of coronavirus have essentially put college sports on pause.

“Someone once said, the biggest problem with communication is the illusion that it’s occurred,” Rasmussen said. “It’s a different way of communicating than it was a month ago, but we’ve got to continue to hear issues and concerns, and to tell people where we are.”

There are several problems that face Creighton over the coming days and weeks (and months!) — some, perhaps, have yet to even reveal themselves.

But here’s a glance at three of the areas in which Rasmussen and the CU athletic department are working to adjust.

Athletes’ well-being

The routine has been disrupted. Athletes are home, taking online classes and trying to stay in shape.

Now what?

Eating habits. That was the first thing to go, according to Mitch Ballock.

The junior shooting guard is typically extra-careful about constructing his meal plan, but in the days following the abrupt cancellation of the basketball season, he was chowing down on anything and everything.

“I woke up one day, and my stomach hurt,” a laughing Ballock said during a recent interview with The World-Herald. “I had breakfast for three meals one day, just ’cause it’s easy. And I started eating cookies. My body took a turn for the worst.”

John Sakowski, a senior pitcher on CU’s baseball team, said he didn’t set his alarm clock the morning of March 13, one day after the season ended. He couldn’t remember the last time he’d rolled out of bed without piercing tones shocking his body awake.

Then he realized there was nothing on the agenda. No practice. No weightlifting session. No bullpen throws.

“It’s a weird feeling,” Sakowski said during an interview this month.

Change is hard for anyone — but especially for goal-driven young athletes whose free time was previously consumed by their devotion to a sport.

So Rasmussen said he’s advised the Creighton staff members to reach out. Constantly.

Coaches are conducting team-wide Zoom meetings. They’re texting and FaceTiming. Strength coaches are recording video exercise sessions. Sports psychologists are calling up athletes to help monitor their mental health. The academic support staff is doing its best to ensure everyone stays on track.

“You need group communication, but there also needs to be individual communications because each student-athlete has specific needs — and it varies per sport,” Rasmussen said. “I think our coaches have been kept very busy. And a lot of our staff, as well.”

Halt adds to budget questions

The NCAA on Thursday announced that it would distribute $225 million to 350 Division I schools this year, which is $375 million short of the planned $600 million originally scheduled to be handed out over the next few months.

That change, due to the cancellations because of the coronavirus threat, may not drastically impact the Power Five schools, whose revenues are boosted by the lucrative TV rights deals for college football. For example, Nebraska’s total revenue eclipsed $136 million in 2019.

But at Creighton?

A smaller cut from the NCAA is significant, Rasmussen said, especially when you consider, too, that the Big East’s annual school-to-school payment will also be negatively impacted this year.

“Our budget was projected for 2021. And that’s blown up,” Rasmussen said.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Education, Creighton’s total revenue is just over $26.5 million — which ranks eighth out of 10 in the Big East.

CU’s a private school, so it’s not required to publicly share the financial data reported annually to the NCAA. But Rasmussen said that within the Big East, Creighton’s athletic department budget has the lowest rate of revenue support from the university side.

Still, though, how much assistance can a university truly provide if a recession hits and enrollment numbers drop?

There are countless smaller schools analyzing an even more dire picture, not to mention the financial concerns facing an NCAA organization that canceled its biggest money-making event (the men’s basketball tournament).

“The NCAA — which is us, the 1,100 member schools — has got some very critical budget decisions to make,” Rasmussen said.

New roles for staff

This time of the year, just after the conclusion of the Creighton men’s basketball season, the athletic department would typically start promoting what’s next.

They’d reach out to season ticket holders for possible renewals. They’d launch advertising campaigns to maybe entice a new segment of the fan base. They’d call on boosters for donation commitments.

“We’re not asking anybody for money right now,” Rasmussen said.

So the marketing team has to find a new objective. And that’s the new challenge facing every arm of the Creighton athletic department.

“We’re having to switch directions,” Rasmussen said. “What does each of our staff do in the month of April — so now, what’s realistic for how many hours they work a week?”

Instead of asking donors for new contributions, you maybe call to offer your gratitude or maybe even inquire for ways the department could help in a time of need, Rasmussen said.

General upkeep and regular updates on facilities — typically reserved for the summer — will take place right now.

Creighton’s social media team, which would normally track the outcomes of all the spring sports, has launched a new interactive segment called “The Offseason.” This next week, the guests are coach Greg McDermott and point guard Marcus Zegarowski.

“We’re asking (our staff) to look at it kind of on a month-by-month basis,” Rasmussen said. “But there are a lot of what-ifs.”

