Creighton's Shereef Mitchell fights with a DePaul player for a loose ball during the Jays' win on Saturday. Mitchell scored a career-high 11 points in his first game back from a three-week absence due to injury.
So much for shaking off the rust. Freshman Shereef Mitchell, who’d missed the previous four games, made an impact the moment he returned to the floor in Creighton’s 93-64 win over DePaul Saturday.
Blue Demon point guard Charlie Moore couldn’t cross halfcourt before he was met by the pesky defensive-minded rookie. Mitchell even poked the ball away on his first in-game possession as a defender, nearly picking up a steal.
On the next trip down, the former Omaha Burke product again fastened himself to Moore’s hip. Then a pass got rushed and the ball bounced out of bounds.
Another turnover by Moore (influenced by Mitchell’s ball pressure) came on the next possession — junior Ty-Shon Alexander intercepted a pass and glided downcourt for a one-handed dunk, increasing CU’s lead to 19-10 and forcing a DePaul timeout.
Junior Mitch Ballock said he pulled Mitchell aside after that sequence. He was inspired by the effort. The Jays ended up out-scoring DePaul 10-2 during Mitchell's first stint on the court.
“When he does that, it’s like a domino effect,” Ballock said. “We all want to be better.”
That had been Mitchell's calling card all season long, but a head injury forced him to the sideline for about three weeks. He got hurt back on Jan. 26.
But Mitchell looked like his old self when he returned to practice last week. And on Saturday, he helped spark a run during his first game minutes.
Just the mere addition of Mitchell into the rotation provides CU with a clear boost — it can redistribute some minutes away from its top three guards. That matters, certainly. Said Ballock: "I think I came out at the 11-minute mark (of the first half). I don't come out at the 11-minute mark much."
But Mitchell can be a difference-maker on defense as well.
“It’s like bringing in a pitcher that throws at a different speed,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “He changes things defensively with his ability (to guard) on the basketball.
Mitchell showed off some of his offensive skills Saturday, too. He made his first 3-pointer of the season, drilling an open jumper at the end of the shot clock in the second half. He had three clever finishes inside and he made both of his free-throw tries. The 11 points were a career-high for Mitchell.
Other notes from Creighton’s win over DePaul are below:
» Since going 6 of 27 from 3-point range in a loss at Providence on Feb. 5, Creighton’s shot 45.3% from long range during a three-game winning streak. The Jays are the top 3-point shooting team in conference action (37.2%). Marquette’s second (35.6%).
» The Jays have five players who are averaging double figures during league play — they’re the only Big East team with that kind of scoring balance. Villanova and Georgetown each have four guys averaging double-figure points.
» DePaul junior Paul Reed finished with a season-low three points Saturday. He made a 3-pointer and missed his two other shots. Creighton kept him off the glass (his three rebounds marked a season low). There seemed to be a team-wide commitment to force Reed away from the paint as well. Said Alexander: “We were really just trying to make them earn their points.”
» It wasn’t just Reed whose interior game got limited. CU’s four blocks against DePaul marked the most they’ve had in a conference game this year. The Blue Demons went 12 of 34 (35.3%) on 2-point field goals — excluding the game’s final 10 garbage-time minutes, when they were 6 of 8 inside the arc.
» A lot of things went right for Creighton Saturday. But it was not perfect. The 19 turnovers marked a season high — it’s the most they’ve committed in a Big East game in two years.
