The Bluejays didn’t get much time to enjoy their win over Nebraska on Sunday. They were on the road the next day, turning their attention toward another test.

Creighton will play twice in two days at the Cancun Challenge. It faces No. 23 West Virginia (4-0) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before taking the court again at 8 p.m. Friday against Temple (4-2).

That’s why coach Jim Flanery was reminding his team, even before its 79-74 win in Lincoln, that its ability to move on to the next challenge would be important this week.

“I said before (the game), ‘Win or lose, you’ve got to be ready to go next time up,’ ” Flanery said. “Hopefully we will be. I think we will.”

If not, the Mountaineers will take advantage. They’re third nationally in scoring defense (42.3 points per game) and sixth in opponent field-goal percentage (27.7%).

It’ll be the Jays’ first matchup against a ranked team this season. They went 2-2 against ranked opponents last season.

Photos: Creighton women defeat Nebraska

1 of 20

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription