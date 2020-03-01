LAS VEGAS — UNLV hit four home runs as the Rebels powered past Creighton 12-3 Sunday in the rubber game of their weekend series.

Austin Kryszczuk hit a pair of two-run homers and Chris Dunn's grand slam in the fifth inning gave UNLV an 8-1 advantage.

Ryan Mantle hit solo home runs in the seventh and ninth innings for Creighton. Garrett Gilbert also had a run-scoring single for the Jays.

Creighton used seven pitchers on the day as starter Ben Dotzler took the loss.

Creighton (4-5) will play at Kansas on Wednesday before playing its home opener Saturday against Portland. The Jays also will play UNO later that day.

Creighton (4-5).....000  010  101—  3    8  2

UNLV (3-8)............040  043  10x—12  12  1

W: Sharman, 1-1. L: Dotzler, 0-1. 2B: ​CU, Upton. UNLV, Robbins, Sardina. 3B: CU, Vilches. UNLV, Robbins. HR: CU, Mantle 2. UNLV, Kryszczuk 2, Dunn, Wold.

The past 10 years of Creighton baseball

