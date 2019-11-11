The Big East announced its end-of-season men’s soccer awards Monday and four Creighton players were recognized.

Senior midfielder Yudai Tashiro, who led the Jays with six goals this year, earned a spot on the all-conference first team. He also recorded three assists. He played much of the season with a shoulder injury as well.

Senior forward Luke Haakenson and senior defender Younes Boudadi were both named second-team all-league. Junior Kuba Polat was on the third team.

Creighton, which finished fourth in the conference standings, fell 1-0 to Butler in the first round of the Big East tournament Saturday. The defeat will likely end the season for the Jays, who ranked No. 45 in the latest edition of the RPI.

