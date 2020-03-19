It was in the middle of the night last week when former Creighton standout Kenny Lawson escaped the epicenter of Italy’s coronavirus crisis.

His professional basketball team had finally suspended any immediate plans to practice. His apartment sat inside a quarantined city, and a nation-wide lockdown loomed. The announcement of a travel ban — barring entry into the U.S. for most European foreigners — was causing a cascade of flight cancellations at nearby airports.

So Lawson, a 2011 CU grad, decided around 1 a.m. on March 12 to make an hourlong trek to Bologna, Italy, while his wife, Ashley, worked the phones from Lincoln to secure a plane ticket.

It wasn’t until 4 a.m. that Lawson had a confirmed seat.

He didn’t actually exhale until the wheels rose up off the tarmac.

“As soon as I got on the plane, obviously it wasn’t this serious, but the first thing I thought of was — have you seen that movie ‘Argo?’ ” Lawson said in an interview this week. “When (the hostages) finally got out of Iran? Yes, it was a sigh of relief for me.”

The angst hasn’t completely vanished yet, though.

The 6-foot-9 center is currently secluded at a family friend’s house in Lincoln, observing the recommended two-week self-isolation protocol for travelers leaving COVID-19 hot zones. He’s not showing any symptoms. And admittedly, he’s a little bored.

But he’s not taking any chances.

“It’s better than being in another country, not having the ability to get back,” Lawson said.

That’s the new reality facing hundreds of American basketball players this month because of the coronavirus pandemic — their livelihoods suddenly uprooted on the opposite side of the world.

Creighton alone had at least 18 former players on overseas rosters this past year, and many of those former Bluejays have been sweating their way through circumstances similar to Lawson’s as their leagues began postponing games or suspending play in response to the COVID-19 threat.

Justin Carter, playing for Openjobmetis Varese in Italy’s top division, said he left the country in early March. Maurice Watson’s in the same Italian league as Lawson, but he’s still in Europe. Marcus Foster signed with an Israeli team last offseason and said he plans to leave for the States on Friday.

Geoffrey Groselle said he’s in self-isolation in Dallas after taking a nonstop flight from Paris earlier this week. Had he remained in France, like a few of his teammates, he would now be needing to meet certain requirements simply to leave his apartment or clear a handful of checkpoints just to get to the grocery store.

“I think a lot of people (in the United States) don’t really know what’s coming,” Groselle said. “In France, three weeks ago, it was business as usual.

“But this disease, if you don’t show symptoms for five days to two weeks, then the number of known cases is always somewhere between five and 14 days behind. So who knows what this is going to look like in a couple weeks?”

Or even a couple of months.

Groselle and these international pros are just like so many Americans. There’s concern about the well-being of loved ones and uncertainty about the challenges that lie ahead.

Do their paychecks keep coming? Will they keep their roster spots? What if the foreign leagues restart play and they’re still stuck here?

They also face the challenge of trying to find gyms and courts to stay in basketball shape as the country adopts stricter preemptive measures to prevent the virus’ spread. Groselle, in particular, said he’s concerned that his health insurance policy is set up through France’s government — how does that work now?

Lawson said he tried to consider all the risks when he left.

But he and his wife are expecting their first child next month. A baby girl. He knew couldn’t miss that.

He saw firsthand how quickly coronavirus can ravage a community, too. He began his fifth season in Italy (and ninth overall overseas) by signing with Pall Mantovana, a second-tier club located just inside the Lombardy region within the country’s northern edge.

Life was normal, until it wasn’t.

Lombardy’s been hit the hardest inside a country that on Thursday surpassed China’s coronavirus-related death toll. Media accounts indicate that hospitals are overrun. The president of Lawson’s team lost his mother, who died after contracting COVID-19.

“That’s the crazy thing about it. It spreads like wildfire,” Lawson said. “You think it’s not relevant and the next thing you know, you’ve got 1,000 cases right next to you.”

He’s glad to be back home now.

But it’s not lost on Lawson that he may have fled one tragic scene to potentially experience another.

“That’s the thing people here in the States should understand,” he said, “you’ve got to take this seriously.”