The Detroit Pistons had to announce a roster move Monday and there was speculation that former Bluejay Khyri Thomas could be on the chopping block.
But it appears that Thomas is still part of the Pistons’ future plans.
Multiple reports indicated Monday that Detroit decided to waive veteran Joe Johnson (not Thomas) to stay within the NBA's 15-man roster limit. ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the Pistons are still invested in the “continued development” of Thomas.
Johnson had come to Pistons camp with a non-guaranteed contract. Pistons deciding to use roster spots for Christian Wood and continued development of young guard Khryi Thomas. https://t.co/xeHcJvD0QA— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019
Thomas, an Omaha Benson product, is actually one of three players with local ties who hope to make a mark with Detroit’s franchise.
Omaha Central grads Tra-Deon Hollins and Tre’Shawn Thurman both were signed and waived over the last week, signaling that they could each end up with the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.
Hollins, who played his college ball at UNO, averaged 7.2 points and 8.5 assists per game in the G League last season. Thurman finished up his college career at Nevada last year after playing three seasons with the Mavs.
Thomas spent three years at Creighton, where he twice earned the Big East's top individual defensive award. He averaged 15.1 points (shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range) as a junior in the 2017-18 campaign. He was picked 38th overall in the 2018 NBA draft.
But Thomas has yet to break through with Detroit.
Thomas appeared in 26 games as a rookie, playing an average of 7.5 minutes per contest (often in garbage time). Thomas did average 20.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 10 G League contests last year, but he logged just 13 total minutes during the Pistons’ five preseason games this month.
Thomas’ contract is guaranteed through 2020. Detroit could pick up a third-year option in 2020-21.
The NBA season is set to begin Tuesday. Here’s a quick update on the four other former Creighton players who’re still active in the league.
Kyle Korver, G, Milwaukee
It’ll be the 17th NBA season for Korver, the veteran sharpshooter who this summer signed with perhaps the biggest favorite in the Eastern Conference. He’s also teaming back up with coach Mike Budenholzer (they were together in Atlanta). Korver’s 38 years old now, but he’s third among active NBA players in career 3-point shooting percentage (42.9).
Anthony Tolliver, F, Portland
The NBA journeyman had some aggressive suitors during free agency, but he quickly settled on the Blazers. He’ll provide perimeter shooting, defensive discipline and seasoned leadership for a team that reached the Western Conference Finals last season. Tolliver averaged 5.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 65 games with Minnesota in the 2018-19 campaign.
Doug McDermott, F, Indiana
The Pacers brought McDermott on board last year. They wanted him to come off the bench and provide a scoring boost. He did shoot 40.8 percent from 3-point range. But he ended up averaging just 5.5 shots per game (and 7.3 points) – and in the playoffs, he went 2-for-10 from the field. So McDermott will look to earn an increased role this season.
Justin Patton, C, Oklahoma City
The Thunder signed the 7-foot center to two-year deal (with a third-year option). Injuries held Patton back during his first two NBA seasons. He’s appeared in just four games. But he’s shown some promise in the preseason – Patton recorded two points, five rebounds, seven steals and three blocks during 19 exhibition minutes against Dallas last week.
