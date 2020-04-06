We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Much like the rest of the world, Darin Ruf is playing a waiting game.

The 33-year-old is hoping to get another chance in the major leagues after a strong — albeit shortened — spring training. The former Omaha Westside and Creighton standout batted .429 in 32 plate appearances this spring for the San Francisco Giants, with five doubles and three home runs.

But those games came to an abrupt halt because of coronavirus concerns, and MLB is still uncertain about the future of the 2020 season.

“It’s disappointing,” Ruf said. “We want to get back out there but we understand where baseball fits in the bigger picture of the world.”

The delay is even more disappointing for a player who worked so hard to get back to the majors.

Ruf was a three-sport letterman at Westside and helped the baseball team to a varsity title and an American Legion title. At Creighton, he became the team’s ironman first baseman, playing in all 227 games during his four-year career while stamping his name all over the record book.

He was drafted by Philadelphia in the 20th round of the 2009 draft. He worked his way through the minors — he mashed 38 home runs in Double-A one year — and earned a late-season promotion to the Phillies in 2012.

Ruf made an immediate impact, belting a homer against Washington for his first major league hit. His teammates kiddingly gave him the cold-shoulder routine when he returned to the dugout.

“It was a very cool moment but they froze me out for about six minutes,” he said. “I tried to talk to them but they weren’t having it.”

Ruf played first base and outfield while battling through injuries in the Phillies’ system from 2013-16. He then was traded to the Dodgers, who sold his contract to the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization in spring 2017.

He flourished in Korea, batting .315 in his first season and leading the league in RBIs (124). He batted .330 with 33 homers and 125 RBIs in 2018 and .292 with 22 homers and 101 RBIs last year.

“It was an awesome experience,” Ruf said. “Korea gave me the opportunity to play every day and make some money to support my family.”

He added that his wife, Libby, and young son, Henry, also enjoyed that experience, though the change in diet wasn’t easy.

“My wife would get cravings for a Runza, but Henry was the opposite,” he said. “He loved Korean food and wouldn’t eat the PB&J sandwiches we made for him at preschool.”

Ruf became a free agent after the 2019 season and signed a minor league deal with San Francisco. He spent most of the offseason working out in Arizona in preparation for spring training.

“I was thankful to the Giants for giving me this opportunity,” Ruf said. “And the timing was perfect for me to come back.”

That perfect timing includes a new addition to the Ruf family, with daughter Olive being born March 27. The stoppage allowed Darin to be in Omaha for her birth.

“We feel very blessed,” he said. “It was great to be here, but eventually I want to get back to the team and give the fans something to watch.”

Since he’s in the Giants’ camp on a minor-league deal, Ruf could open the season on the 26-man roster or possibly start the season at Triple-A.

Ruf said he is eager to just get back out and play.

“It will be nice when we get a clear picture of what might happen,” he said. “Until then, all we can do is wait and hope for the best.”

MLB No. 1 overall draft picks since 2000