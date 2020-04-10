Davion Mintz announced on April 3 that he planned to leave the Creighton basketball program as a graduate transfer. On Friday, he picked a new school. Mintz will play his final season of college ball at Kentucky.
The two Creighton guards who recently left the program to enter the transfer portal have found new homes.
Senior Davion Mintz is headed to Kentucky, according to social media posts made Friday. Freshman Jalen Windham announced Thursday that he’d committed to Ball State.
Mintz, a former three-year starter with the Jays, averaged 9.7 points per game as a junior and after a productive offseason he seemed poised for a strong finish to his CU career. But he suffered an ankle injury and opted to take a redshirt year.
Mintz then announced his decision to become a graduate transfer on April 3. After hearing from several high-major programs, he apparently settled on the Wildcats.
Kentucky is set to bring in three five-star guards in a highly touted freshman class next season, but it’s also likely that the Wildcats will lose three starting guards to the NBA draft. Undoubtedly, Mintz (79 career starts) would provide a veteran presence on a team full of youngsters.
A day before Mintz revealed his plans, another CU transfer made a decision on his next move.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.