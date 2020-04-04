From left: Creighton coach Greg McDermott, Oral Roberts coach Scott Sutton, Oral Roberts assistant Sean Sutton and Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen stand on the court before a game in 2016. Scott and Sean's father Eddie Sutton used to coach at Creighton and they were presented with a framed jersey.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its nine-member Class of 2020 Saturday. And former Creighton coach Eddie Sutton was among the honorees.
Sutton coached at CU from 1969 to 1974, while also serving as the school’s athletic director during that stretch. He had an 82-50 record in his five seasons with the Jays — and in 1974, he led Creighton to the regional semifinals of the 25-team NCAA tournament.
He was inducted into CU's athletics Hall of Fame in 1997. He's also a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame (class of 2011).
Sutton, who also coached at Arkansas, Kentucky and San Francisco, left his biggest mark on the college basketball landscape while at Oklahoma State, where he led the Cowboys to 13 NCAA tournament berths and two Final Four appearances.
He’s a four-time national coach of the year. He was also the first coach to take four different programs to the NCAA tournament.
Sutton is now the fifth person with Creighton ties to be enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Arthur Schabinger, Ed Hickey, Willis Reed and Bill Fitch are the other four.
The rest of the 2020 Hall of Fame class: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann.
