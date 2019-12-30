Kyle Korver

Former Creighton standout Kyle Korver became the fourth player to make 2,400 3-pointers in NBA history Monday night.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

His historic shot came in Milwaukee's game against Chicago. The forward came off the bench and scored in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead of the Bulls 105-81.

He joins Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry in achieving this milestone.

Korver holds Creighton basketball records for most career 3-pointers (371), 3-pointers made in a season (129) and 3-pointers attempted in a season and career (269, 819). He also holds the record for highest free throw percentage (.891).

