Former Creighton standout Kyle Korver became the fourth player to make 2,400 3-pointers in NBA history Monday night.
His historic shot came in Milwaukee's game against Chicago. The forward came off the bench and scored in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead of the Bulls 105-81.
He joins Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry in achieving this milestone.
Korver holds Creighton basketball records for most career 3-pointers (371), 3-pointers made in a season (129) and 3-pointers attempted in a season and career (269, 819). He also holds the record for highest free throw percentage (.891).
📖 Say hello to the history books @KyleKorver!— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) December 31, 2019
He joins Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry as the only players in NBA history with 2,400 made threes!#GoJays pic.twitter.com/usoza0Q7XI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.