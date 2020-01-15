Former Bluejay Justin Patton scores G League-high 45 points Tuesday

Justin Patton had a night to remember in the G League Tuesday.
The former Creighton center, who’s now with the Oklahoma City Thunder in his third year as a pro, scored 45 points while on assignment in the G League. He helped his Oklahoma City Blue team to a 149-140 win over the South Bay Lakers by producing the highest individual point total in the G League this season.
But Patton did more than score.
He recorded 13 rebounds, nine assists and six blocks. He only turned the ball over once.
"Just looking back, as basketball players and as anybody in life, you always want to reflect," Patton told The Oklahoman after the game. "And I did some reflecting. I was looking at how I played leading up to this point and I just felt like I needed to turn it on. And I will turn it on more going forward."
There was a recent report, from John Hollinger of The Athletic, that the Thunder had looked to trade Patton, who signed with OKC this past offseason. He's only appeared in four NBA games this year.
Patton played in only four NBA games with Minnesota and Philadelphia during his first two seasons in the league, although he was limited by injuries.
The Omaha product is healthy now, though. And apparently, he is getting better.
Patton, who’s still just 22 years old, showed off seemingly every aspect of his skill-set Tuesday.
He buried face-up 3-pointers and catch-and-shoot jumpers. He knocked down fadeaway Js. He drove from the top of the key to the rack. He laid the ball in with his right hand and drained a short hook shot with his left. He finished off lobs and converted putbacks. He routinely delivered pinpoint passes to cutting guards for easy buckets.
Patton’s six blocks increased his season average to 2.9 per game in 23 G League contests, which ranks as the fourth-highest rate. He’s first among centers at 3.4 assists per game. He’s now averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds during the 2019-20 G League season.
Patton played one season at Creighton in 2016-17 and earned the Big East freshman of the year award. He was drafted No. 16 overall in 2017.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.