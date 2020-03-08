Creighton coach Greg McDermott was in the middle of a live interview on the CHI Health Center court Saturday when junior Damien Jefferson, both hands clutching the Big East championship trophy, interrupted with his own summation of the Jays’ feelings after their 77-60 win over Seton Hall.
“Hey, hey! We did it, baby! We did it, baby!”
An elated Jefferson, smiling from ear to ear, definitely did his best to soak it all up during that courtside hoops party, as did the rest of his CU teammates.
They hadn’t exhaled in a while.
That was by design, though. The players determined long ago that this squad’s best path to success had to be forged by a unwavering devotion to the daily routine and a team-wide pursuit of improvement.
Otherwise, adversity would knock them off course.
And they certainly were tested during the 2019-20 campaign.
But senior Kelvin Jones wrapped it up well to end his senior day speech after the game, looking right at McDermott as he delivered these words: “He knows it hasn’t been easy, but he’s told me, nothing special is.”
Below are five of the season’s most significant character-defining moments for the Jays, who were picked to finish seventh in the preseason but ended up sharing the Big East’s regular season crown with Seton Hall and Villanova.
1. The offseason injuries
It was a somber scene inside the Creighton practice facility on Oct. 24 when sophomore Jacob Epperson went down with a gruesome leg injury. The players knew it was serious as soon as he collapsed to the floor. Just a couple weeks earlier, senior Davion Mintz had gone down in practice clutching his ankle — he and the Jays would soon learn that the injury wasn’t going to heal quickly.
But no excuses were made. The goals weren’t adjusted. CU rallied together and just kept plugging away.
“To be sitting here in this situation, it’s incredible,” McDermott said after Saturday’s win. “It’s really a sign of when a group of people comes together, and they have each other’s backs, and they don’t care who gets the credit — there’s a lot of things that are possible.”
2. The San Diego State loss
Creighton suffered an 83-52 blowout loss to San Diego State on Nov. 28 in the first game of the Las Vegas Invitational. It was CU’s most lopsided defeat in 18 years. But before it was over, the Jays were already thinking ahead.
And 24 hours later, Creighton found itself celebrating an overtime win over then-No. 12 Texas Tech, perhaps establishing the groundwork for the turn-the-page mentality that CU ended up embracing all season long.
“We’re some fighters,” Marcus Zegarowski said after the Tech win. “We’re a really tight group and we want to play for each other. We all wanted to make sure (after the SDSU loss), like, ‘I’m playing for you (against Texas Tech). I’m going to make all the hustle plays — not for myself. I’m going to do it for you.’ That’s the vibe I got.”
The shot of the night by Marcus Zegarowski.— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) November 30, 2019
32 pts (12-18 FGs), 5 ast & 1 turnover. Played 43 minutes.
He had help, certainly. But that was quite the bounce-back game for the #Jays PG pic.twitter.com/jQry3BMDRP
3. The Providence comeback
You can focus on the final 90 seconds if you’d like. Creighton’s rally certainly was extraordinary. Junior Ty-Shon Alexander hit a 3-pointer and made a short jumper to tie the game at 74-all. Then sophomore Marcus Zegarowski drilled the game-winner just before the buzzer.
The Jays were staring at a 2-4 start to Big East play. But they prevailed for a 78-74 win on Jan. 18. And they’ve only lost twice since.
But after the game, McDermott brought up what happened as the CU players prepped for the Providence match-up. One of their leaders — Alexander — had a wake-up call, and everyone on the team took notice.
“It takes a lot of courage to admit that maybe you need to change,” McDermott said after the game. “It’s hard when you’re 21, 22 years old to look in the mirror and say, ‘you know what, it’s not who I want to be, and I want more out of myself.’ We won the game in large part obviously because (Alexander) made a couple big shots but we also won the game because of his approach to practice the two days (prior).”
🥊 TKO from the Bruiserweight!#GoJays pic.twitter.com/dbuFwIbSC7— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) January 18, 2020
4. The Villanova road win
Creighton had the reigning Big East champs backed into a corner in Omaha in January. The Jays led nearly the entire way — until they didn’t. Villanova stormed ahead down the stretch to earn a 64-59 victory.
That game resurrected flashbacks from a season ago, when the Jays struggled to close several games late and ultimately missed the NCAA tournament because of that.
So when CU took a lead in the rematch on Feb. 1 and the Wildcats started making a second-half push, Creighton faced a crossroads. Forge a new path or suffer the same agony.
The Jays responded. They held Villanova to 3 of 16 shooting in crunch time to secure a 76-61 win.
“We’ve had our share of adversity this year, with a couple injuries to key players,” McDermott said after the win. “But the group that we have is really bought in and really connected.”
5. The final week
March began with a dud. CU had its worst 3-point shooting performance of the season (4 of 27) in a 91-71 loss to St. John’s. But the Jays didn’t panic.
They beat Georgetown. Then they got help from Villanova, which won at Seton Hall to prevent the Pirates from clinching the title outright. That set the stage for Saturday. And Creighton took advantage.
But the Jays’ milestone win wasn’t without its rough patches.
Alexander started 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney struggled to find their rhythm. Christian Bishop flirted with foul trouble. Mitch Ballock was getting blanketed.
Yet Creighton didn’t blink. The theme of the season.
“Credit to my guys for just sticking to it and playing hard,” Alexander said.
