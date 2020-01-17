Creighton trailed Seton Hall by 18 points after the first quarter, a deficit that would be too much to overcome as the Jays fell 82-70 in South Orange, New Jersey, on Friday.

The Jays shot 31.3% from the field in that first frame — including misses on all five 3-point attempts — while Seton Hall hit 7 of 10 from beyond the arc to take a 32-14 lead after the first 10 minutes. The deficit was 48-27 at halftime.

Creighton did outscore Seton Hall by nine points in the second half, and cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter, but the rally wasn't enough to get back ahead.

Jaylyn Agnew led Creighton with 22 points. Rachael Saunders (14 points) and Payton Brotzki (13) also scored in double digits.

Creighton (12-5, 4-2) is now tied for second in the Big East, 1.5 games behind league leader DePaul. The Jays return to action Sunday at St. John's.

Photos: Leading scorers for Creighton women's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Creighton women's offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Jays' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

