MILWAUKEE — Lauren Van Kleunen scored with 0.7 seconds left to give Marquette a 52-50 win over the Creighton women on Sunday afternoon.

Creighton, which trailed most of the fourth quarter, tied it 50-50 on Rachael Saunders' layup with 20 seconds left. But after a timeout, Van Kleunen hit the game-winning jumper.

Creighton led by 13 at halftime before Marquette outscored the Jays 19-4 in the third quarter.

Creighton's Temi Carda led all scorers with 20 points, while Tatum Rembao added nine points and four assists.​

Creighton (14-8, 6-5 Big East) next plays at Providence on Saturday.

