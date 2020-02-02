MILWAUKEE — Lauren Van Kleunen scored with 0.7 seconds left to give Marquette a 52-50 win over the Creighton women on Sunday afternoon.
Creighton, which trailed most of the fourth quarter, tied it 50-50 on Rachael Saunders' layup with 20 seconds left. But after a timeout, Van Kleunen hit the game-winning jumper.
Creighton led by 13 at halftime before Marquette outscored the Jays 19-4 in the third quarter.
Creighton's Temi Carda led all scorers with 20 points, while Tatum Rembao added nine points and four assists.
Creighton (14-8, 6-5 Big East) next plays at Providence on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.