Creighton's players react in the moments after sophomore Marcus Zegarowski made a go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds left. The shot proved to be the game-winner in the Jays' 78-74 victory over Providence.
Asked about the repeated collisions inside with taller and bulkier opponents Saturday, Denzel Mahoney shook his head and glanced down at his right knee wrapped in ice.
Mahoney, the 6-foot-5 wing, stepped in as Creighton’s center for much of the stretch run in the Jays’ 78-74 win over Providence.
He had to do what he could to stay in front of the 6-foot-9 Kalif Young and keep him from getting any post touches — and when shots went up, he needed to abruptly maneuver around the 250-pounder to execute a box out.
On the other end, Mahoney was often CU’s best mismatch in isolation situations. He posted up smaller guards. He took Young off the dribble and ultimately fouled the Friar big man out of the game.
“It’s tough battling with those guys, but that’s what (coach Greg McDermott) asked me to do,” Mahoney said. “I do whatever he tells me.”
Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski and junior Ty-Shon Alexander were the headliners. They hit the big shots in the final 90 seconds to wipe away a five-point deficit and to seal the win.
But the Jays wouldn’t have been in that position if it weren’t for Mahoney’s versatility (on both ends). Junior Mitch Ballock, who never left the floor after halftime, used his threat as a shooter to space the floor for his playmaking teammates, while also grabbing two massive defensive rebounds in the final three minutes.
Junior Damien Jefferson finished with his second double-double of the season. He had 11 points and 10 rebounds (seven of which came on the offensive end).
“We just stayed together,” Jefferson said. “Nobody got frustrated, nobody tried to do anything out of their element. That was huge. Everybody did their job.”
» After David Duke made two free throws to put his team ahead 74-69 (his 35th and 36th points of the game), CU made a change. Mahoney switched on to Duke. And with the score tied at 74-74, Providence went right to Duke — isolated on the right wing, with Mahoney defending.
“I felt like he was going to go (right), drive the seam,” Mahoney said. “(Assistant coach Paul Lusk) was preaching about it these last couple days in practice. I was mentally prepared for it.”
Mahoney cut off Duke’s drive to the right. As Duke went left, Mahoney slipped. But Duke lost the ball and Mahoney ended up with it.
» The Jays scored 25 points on their final 14 possessions of the game. They went 7 of 10 from the floor (and 8 of 11 from the free throw line). They made their final three 3-point tries.
» Coming into Saturday’s game, Zegarowski had made just one of his nine 3-point tries in the final four minutes of regulation and overtime this season. The lone make came just last week — a triple with 0.7 seconds left in an 83-80 loss at Georgetown. But Zegarowski delivered the clutch game-winner against Providence.
» The Friars attempted 28 3-pointers against CU, their highest total in a game since Nov. 13. They did make 11 of them (39.3%). But they finished with just 22 points in the paint. Credit Creighton for that, according to coach Ed Cooley. “The lane was clogged the entire game,” Cooley said.
» Senior Alpha Diallo finished with just eight points on 3 of 13 shooting Saturday. It was the first time since his freshman year that the 6-foot-7 wing didn’t reach double figures against Creighton. His four rebounds marked a career-low against the Jays. Said McDermott: “I thought our guys did a good job on Alpha.”
Creighton's Mitch Ballock drives to the basket against Providence's David Duke during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski (11) celebrates his game winning three point shot with 3.2 seconds remaining alongside Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson during the second half against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott is awarded a commemorative basketball for his 500th career win alongside Creighton's athletics director Bruce Rasmussen prior to the game against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Providence's Luwane Pipkins looks to pass while being closely guarded by Creighton's Mitch Ballock and Shereef Mitchell during the first half at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Creighton and Providence play a college basketball game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock drives to the basket against Providence's David Duke during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Providence's Greg Gantt signals a three pointer against Creighton during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney and Providence's David Duke face off while battling for procession of the ball during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott celebrates after learning Creighton will get the last procession during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander ties the game at 74 with under one minute to play against Providence during the second half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates a score while being fouled by Providence during the second half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski battle for a loose ball against Providence's Alpha Diallo and Kalif Young during the second half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson squints after getting hit in the face during the second half against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is introduced before the game against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's head coach Greg McDermott stands during the national anthem prior to the game against Providence in Omaha on Saturday.
Providence's David Duke shows frustration after a called foul while playing Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Providence's David Duke takes a jump shot against Creighton during the first half at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski drives to the basket against Providence's David Duke during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander drives to the basket against Providence's Emmitt Holt during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock drives to the basket against Providence's David Duke and Luwane Pipkins during the first half in Omaha on Saturday.
