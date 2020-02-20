During the season’s first three-game series at Seattle, Creighton had two different players start at catcher, at second base and at first base. The Jays used three designated hitters, too.
And coach Ed Servais isn’t sure if that’ll change.
Servais came away impressed with the team’s depth after watching the CU players compete during the preseason. Even at certain positions where a clear starter emerged, Servais indicated the gap between the top option and his reserve is thin.
So this weekend, when the Jays (2-1) take the field again for a three-game series at San Jose State (0-4), don’t be surprised if Creighton tries out several different lineups again.
“I could see us play 13-14 guys on a somewhat consistent basis. We’ve never had that before,” Servais said. “That can be a good thing. Or it could be tough in the sport of baseball because players, in order to keep their timing, they need to play.”
He’ll likely spend the early portion of the season trying to figure out what works best for this team.
Creighton is expected to again start sophomore right-handers Dylan Tebrake (1-0, 0.00), Ryan Windham (0-1, 9.00) and Wyatt Sellers (0-0, 10.80) in the weekend rotation against a San Jose team that batted just .198 and scored 10 total runs in its first four games.
