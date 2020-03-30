At least for one night, a portion of the national sports conversation will be reserved for the bribery scandal that’s reverberated around college basketball for nearly three years and has placed several programs, including Creighton, in the NCAA’s crosshairs.
HBO’s documentary titled “The Scheme” will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
It’s a two-hour film that reportedly presents a rebuttal to the government’s case against Christian Dawkins, an aspiring agent who was convicted of felony bribery and fraud charges for his role in the ordeal. Dawkins was one of 10 men arrested in September 2017. The scandal involved funneling money to recruits and paying college coaches to use their influence over prospective professional players.
Creighton was implicated in the scheme, but it remains unclear what the ultimate fallout will be for CU.
Former Bluejay assistant Preston Murphy, who resigned in November after eight months on administrative leave, was accused of receiving a $6,000 bribe from Dawkins and two other associates. But Dawkins testified that Murphy did not keep the money.
The details, as it pertains to Murphy’s involvement, were never fully sorted out in court. Murphy was not charged with a crime. He has never spoken publicly about his link to the scandal.
Ambiguity aside, any association with the FBI’s three-year probe into the sport meant an NCAA investigation was sure to follow. And in Murphy’s case, bylaws regulating ethical conduct and supplemental pay may have been breached. Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen acknowledged last fall that an NCAA inquiry had begun.
But CU officials have since refrained from discussing the specifics or the status of the NCAA investigation. Rasmussen declined to comment in an interview with The World-Herald last week.
It is not known if Creighton has received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA’s enforcement staff, which would be a procedural next step if investigators identified a major violation.
CU is a private school, so it is not required to publicly share its documented correspondence with the NCAA. In addition, Creighton has taken the stance to strictly adhere to Bylaw 19.1.3 in the NCAA’s rulebook, which requires schools to refrain from making “public disclosures about a pending case” until a verdict has been reached.
North Carolina State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and South Carolina have all released their notices of allegations to the public. TCU and USC both acknowledged that they’ve received notices of allegations, though they did not indicate the severity of their alleged infractions.
Auburn, Louisville, Arizona and LSU are among several schools expected to be pulled into the NCAA adjudication process at some point, if they haven’t been already.
Perhaps Tuesday’s documentary will end up proving useful for NCAA investigators who are working to find more potential evidence to build their cases.
Dawkins, a talent recruiter for high-profile NBA agent Andy Miller, eventually decided to start his own agency. He had formed working relationships with several college hoops staffs across the country. The FBI tailed him for nearly two years.
Now Dawkins is sharing more about his side of the story.
Elements of the federal investigation into Dawkins and college hoops, including previously unheard wiretap audio featuring Arizona coach Sean Miller and LSU coach Will Wade, will be revealed during the documentary. That’s already created headlines.
Viewers will see what else is unveiled Tuesday. At the very least, it should cause a social media stir in a sports world starved for news.
The story doesn’t end when the college basketball bribery verdict arrives later this week — especially not for Creighton, which has been linked to this saga since it began. Here’s a summation of what we’ve learned and what we still don’t know about Creighton’s role in this case following the most recent bribery trial.
I've always thought Creighton and the NCAA were greedy and corrupt.
Thanks to Jon N for reporting on this even though CU won't comment.
TCU and USC are also private universities but they have officially disclosed they are under investigation.
I'd be happier than anybody to see the Bluejays hit with tough probation.
