VERMILLION, S.D. - Hannah Sjerven had game highs of 28 points and nine rebounds to lead South Dakota to a 72-65 win over the Creighton women on Wednesday night.
Creighton was within 41-40 midway through the third quarter when the Coyotes put together 10-2 run and led by double figures for most of the fourth quarter.
Payton Brotzki and Tatum Rembao led Creighton with 13 points each, while Jaylyn Agnew added 12 points. South Dakota outrebounded the Bluejays 39-23.
Creighton returns home to face Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Close
Hometown: Andover, Kansas
Hometown: Papillion, Nebraska
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota High school: Lakeville North
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska High school: Lincoln Christian
Hometown: Peoria, Illinois
High school: Interstate 35
Hometown: Burnsville, Minnesota High School: Apple Valley
Hometown: Urbandale, Iowa
Hometown: Loveland, Colorado
Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa High school: Iowa City West
Hometown: Guston, Kentucky High school: Meade County
Hometown: Andover, Kansas
Hometown: Papillion, Nebraska
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota High school: Lakeville North
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska High school: Lincoln Christian
Hometown: Peoria, Illinois
High school: Interstate 35
Hometown: Burnsville, Minnesota High School: Apple Valley
Hometown: Urbandale, Iowa
Hometown: Loveland, Colorado
Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa High school: Iowa City West
Hometown: Guston, Kentucky High school: Meade County
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.