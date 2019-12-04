VERMILLION, S.D. - Hannah Sjerven had game highs of 28 points and nine rebounds to lead South Dakota to a 72-65 win over the Creighton women on Wednesday night.

Creighton was within 41-40 midway through the third quarter when the Coyotes put together 10-2 run and led by double figures for most of the fourth quarter.

Payton Brotzki and Tatum Rembao led Creighton with 13 points each, while Jaylyn Agnew added 12 points. South Dakota outrebounded the Bluejays 39-23.

Creighton returns home to face Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

