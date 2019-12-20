TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State led from start to finish in a 70-55 win over the Creighton women, dropping the Jays to 8-3 on the season.

Creighton scored just two points in the first seven minutes and faced an uphill battle the rest of the way.

CU trailed 22-8 in the second quarter before cutting the deficit to 30-24 early in the third quarter. But Arizona State was able to maintain a double-digit lead for the final 17 minutes.

Olivia Elger led Creighton with a game-high 24 points. Jaylyn Agnew added 12 points and five rebounds, but the Jays were outrebounded 41-27 and shot just 32.7% from the field.

Creighton is off until Dec. 29 when it opens Big East play at Georgetown.

