Creighton couldn’t overcome a slow start to the second half in a 79-69 road defeat against Michigan Tuesday night.

The Jays, who held a three-point halftime edge, made just six of their first 20 shots after the break. The Wolverines (2-0) flipped the game’s momentum during that stretch.

CU wasn't easy to put away. It pulled within 70-65 at the 3:21 mark, but the Jays (1-1) then missed their next five shots. Ultimately, they never seemed to find the rhythm and flow they enjoyed during the first 20 minutes.

Juniors Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock combined for 25 points in the first half, but that duo went 3-of-13 from the floor after that.

Michigan’s size advantage on the interior put CU in some defensive binds, even though guards Zavier Simpson (17 points and nine assists) and Isaiah Livers (22 points) were responsible for most of the production. Big man John Teske did add 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

The Wolverines scored on four straight possessions right at the start of the second half – three were driving layups by Simpson – to retake the lead at 46-43 with 17:30 left. They never trailed after that.

CU will return home this weekend when it hosts Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. Saturday.

