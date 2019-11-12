Creighton couldn’t overcome a slow start to the second half in a 79-69 road defeat against Michigan Tuesday night.
The Jays, who held a three-point halftime edge, made just six of their first 20 shots after the break. The Wolverines (2-0) flipped the game’s momentum during that stretch.
CU wasn't easy to put away. It pulled within 70-65 at the 3:21 mark, but the Jays (1-1) then missed their next five shots. Ultimately, they never seemed to find the rhythm and flow they enjoyed during the first 20 minutes.
Juniors Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock combined for 25 points in the first half, but that duo went 3-of-13 from the floor after that.
Michigan’s size advantage on the interior put CU in some defensive binds, even though guards Zavier Simpson (17 points and nine assists) and Isaiah Livers (22 points) were responsible for most of the production. Big man John Teske did add 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
The Wolverines scored on four straight possessions right at the start of the second half – three were driving layups by Simpson – to retake the lead at 46-43 with 17:30 left. They never trailed after that.
CU will return home this weekend when it hosts Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Ty-Shon Alexander
Ty-Shon Alexander Height/weight: 6-4, 195 Class: Junior Position: Wing Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
The preseason All-Big East honoree emerged last season as Creighton’s best one-on-one bucket-getter, and he hopes an added year of experience will improve his efficiency. He’ll also be looking to make his mark defensively.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mitch Ballock
Mitch Ballock Height/weight: 6-5, 205 Class: Junior Position: Wing Hometown: Eudora, Kansas
He was one of six underclassmen in Division I basketball to make 90 or more 3-pointers and still shoot better than 40%. Ballock led CU in assists as well last year.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Christian Bishop
Christian Bishop Height/weight: 6-7, 205 Class: Sophomore Position: Forward Hometown: Lee’s Summit, Missouri
He earned a spot in the rotation midway through the season and started to settle in toward the end, averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks during three NIT games.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jett Canfield
Jett Canfield Height/weight: 5-10, 155 Class: Redshirt freshman Position: Point guard Hometown: Topeka, Kansas
He understands the offense and knows how to make the right play. The walk-on who’s improved considerably during the preseason will be a tone-setter in practice.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jacob Epperson
Jacob Epperson Height/weight: 6-11, 225 Class: Sophomore Position: Center Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
After rehabbing this offseason from season-ending surgery, Epperson suffered another setback in preseason camp. He broke a bone in his leg. He’ll be out for a while.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Damien Jefferson
Damien Jefferson Height/weight: 6-5, 200 Class: Junior Position: Wing Hometown: East Chicago, Indiana
Jefferson was the team’s second-leading scorer (11.1) and top rebounder (5.8) during nonconference play last year. Then he got hurt. He’ll look to return to form this season.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Antwann Jones
Antwann Jones Height/weight: 6-6, 205 Class: Sophomore Position: Wing Hometown: Orlando, Florida
The Memphis transfer is a former five-star prospect who was intrigued by Creighton’s track record of development, so he joined the CU program. He stuffed the stat sheet in Australia.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kelvin Jones
Kelvin Jones Height/weight: 6-11, 230 Class: Senior Position: Center Hometown: Chihuahua, Mexico
Jones, a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility, could be an X-factor on a team that lacks interior size. He has plenty to learn, but he’s embracing the challenge.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Denzel Mahoney
Denzel Mahoney Height/weight: 6-5, 225 Class: Junior Position: Wing Hometown: Oviedo, Florida
Mahoney, who temporarily left the program last spring, won’t be eligible until December. He’s strong, long and assertive. He’ll provide an important boost at the start of league play.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Davion Mintz
Davion Mintz Height/weight: 6-3, 185 Class: Senior Position: Combo guard Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
An ankle injury tempered Mintz’s enthusiasm after a productive summer, but his athleticism offensively and his effort defensively will make him a valuable asset when he returns.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shereef Mitchell
Shereef Mitchell Height/weight: 6-0, 155 Class: Freshman Position: Point guard Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
The Omaha Burke grad stepped on the CU practice floor with confidence after spending a year in prep school to add strength and improve his jump shot. He’s super quick. And he defends tenaciously.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jordan Scurry
Jordan Scurry Height/weight: 6-2, 200 Class: Senior Position: Wing Hometown: Dedham, Massachusetts.
Scurry played in just 12 games last year, but he consistently uplifts and inspires his teammates in practice. He’s been awarded with a scholarship the last two seasons because of that.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jalen Windham
Jalen Windham Height/weight: 6-5, 180 Class: Freshman Position: Wing Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana
He averaged 17.9 points per game as a senior in the highest level of Indiana high school basketball. He’s brought that scorer’s mentality to Creighton. Watch out when he gets hot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marcus Zegarowski
Marcus Zegarowski Height/weight: 6-2, 180 Class: Sophomore Position: Point guard Hometown: Hamilton, Massachusetts
Zegarowski underwent hip surgery over the offseason, correcting an injury that he dealt with all year. He played with a broken finger, too. And still, he led the league in 3-point shooting (42.6%).
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nic Zeil
Nic Zeil Height/weight: 6-8, 210 Class: Freshman Position: Forward Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
His presence in practice will prove vital this season as the Jays try to rapidly groom their inexperienced big men. Zeil, a walk-on, seems to have blended in right away.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
