Senior guard Davion Mintz will not finish his career at Creighton. He’s decided to transfer.
Mintz, who started 79 games in his first three years with the Jays, did not play this past season. He suffered an ankle injury during the preseason, and it took longer than expected to heal.
CU announced in December that Mintz had elected to take his available redshirt year, a decision supported by coach Greg McDermott. The goal for Mintz was to play his final collegiate season at full strength.
And that’s still the plan. He just won’t be doing it at Creighton.
Mintz said in a tweet Friday that he's grateful for all of the relationships he formed during his time at CU.
"I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward," Mintz said in a note on Twitter. "I'm not sure what the future holds, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for me next."
Mintz is on track to graduate next month, so he’ll be immediately eligible wherever he lands.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Charlotte, North Carolina, averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds during his junior season. He also shot 34.7% from 3-point range.
Once he got healthy, Mintz served as a member of CU’s scout team for the final two months of the 2019-20 campaign.
Mintz’s departure marks the second known roster change this week for the Jays. Freshman guard Jalen Windham announced Tuesday he will enter the transfer portal. The moves now leave CU with three open scholarships for the 2020-21 roster.
Creighton could still return all five starters and 94% of its minutes from last season’s squad, which won a share of the Big East crown and finished No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll. And it will add sit-out transfer Antwann Jones, center Jacob Epperson (missed last year with injury) and top-100 freshman big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.
But the Jays will be on the search for more depth this spring.
Freshman-to-be Kerwin Walton, a four-star guard from Minnesota, has listed CU as one of his six finalists. Creighton is pursuing several transfers, and the Jays are reportedly in the mix for Saint Peter’s guard Aaron Estrada and Rice wing Trey Murphy III.
