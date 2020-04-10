Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander is reportedly set to declare for the NBA draft, and it's unclear if he'll return for his senior season.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman tweeted the news Friday, citing an NBA source. He said Alexander will turn pro unless he has "a change of heart."
Alexander was a first-team All-Big East performer during the 2019-20 campaign, ranking third in the conference in scoring (16.9 points per game), second in free-throw shooting (86.0%) and sixth in 3-point shooting (39.9%).
He emerged as Creighton’s top perimeter defender and one of its key on-court leaders. And he seemed poised to finish the season with a strong March, on college basketball’s biggest stage, to help boost his draft stock.
But the season got canceled. Even without a late-season surge, he’ll now apparently test the NBA draft waters to see where he stands among this year’s class of pro hopefuls.
How much Alexander will learn is uncertain.
Because of the self-isolation parameters in place across the country, there’s a possibility that the entire pre-draft process will get pushed back into the summer. The month of May is typically reserved for on-site player workouts and the NBA combine — but those events could be canceled.
An NCAA rule change does allow for prospective draftees to temporarily hire a certified agent to help navigate the pre-draft process. But as multiple media outlets reported last month, many of the NBA’s more established agents did not go through the NCAA’s new certification process.
Alexander will at least get some feedback from NBA personnel, though. Coach Greg McDermott said during an interview with CBS Sports on March 30 that they filed paperwork with the league’s draft advisory board for its assessment on Alexander and sophomore guard Marcus Zegarowski.
Creighton has produced two NBA draft picks in the last four seasons. Justin Patton went No. 16 overall in 2017. Khyri Thomas was picked No. 38 overall in 2018.
But there does seem to be a growing trend in college hoops with more players leaving school early, even without a guaranteed draft position. According to a 247Sports report, a record-tying 40 non-seniors were selected in the 2019 NBA draft. But 44 other underclassmen went undrafted.
This year’s class will be faced with a different set of pre-draft circumstances as the league adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic. So we'll see how Alexander navigates it.
