Creighton assistant coach Terrence Rencher sat at the computer during a recent Zoom call, staring at the faces of more than a dozen of the Big East’s minority men’s basketball assistants.
Finally, he thought.
He’s a 47-year-old black man who’s had to grapple with examples of racial injustice since his childhood days growing up in the Bronx, New York.
People getting treated differently based on the color of their skin? That issue was on Rencher’s mind before the killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests, and it’ll be on his mind once much of the country’s focus shifts to the next crisis.
But Rencher hadn’t been sure how to follow through on his own impulse to address the problem.
Then he teamed up with all of those Big East assistants — and they soon had an idea.
On Monday, they unveiled it: the Coaches For Action advocacy group. Twenty-one minority assistants are the charter members.
“We saw how everybody’s mindset aligned,” Rencher said. “The big thing was like, why do we have to wait on anybody else to lead us?”
All they needed were a handful of Zoom calls. They’d soon identified three specific goals for the coalition to target immediately.
The group is asking Big East basketball programs to conduct voter registration drives in their communities in October. It’s putting together a scholarship fund at each league school to help pay for the education of first-generation minority students. And it’s asking Big East administrators and athletic directors to allow for men’s hoops teams to wear a Black Lives Matter patch on their jerseys this year.
“We hope to help people — help some people understand, help others maybe get through some situations, help provide opportunities for young people,” said Rencher, who was hired by CU in November.
There are other ideas, too.
Lots of ideas, actually, Rencher said. But that’s a good thing. New initiatives will help Coaches For Action continue to share its message.
Because Rencher knows there will be a time in the near future when protesters aren’t out raising awareness for racial equality, when community leaders aren’t making headlines with their calls for change. It might soon feel to many like things are back to normal — but he said the old normal isn’t good enough.
He and the Big East’s other minority assistants hope to do something about that.
“We’ve been here before, but it’s kind of been, well, life goes on,” Rencher said. “We want to keep the issue in front of the public. We’ve got to keep this on the forefront.”
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson throws down a dunk against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander scores against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Myles Powell collides with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates two-points against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans rush the court as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates a first-half three pointed against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney shoots over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a three-point basket over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski pressure Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates defeating Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson grabs a rebound against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jordan Scurry celebrates the closing seconds against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones reacts to getting called for a flagrant foul against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili is held back by teammateShavar Reynolds after getting into shoving match against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench celebrates a second half three-point basket against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans rush the court after Creighton defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. The mascot Billy Bluejay is standing on the hoop.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski sinks a three point basket in front of Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight in the second half at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski celebrates a second half three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is greeted by Marcus Zegarowski after hitting a three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's bench does a little dancing late against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates a play against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate with players after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players hoist the trophy after claiming the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A new banner is lowered at CHI Health Center after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates while cutting the net after the Bluejays beat Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock cuts down the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott holds up the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones gets tangled up with Seton Hall's Romaro Gill while Gill was trying to dunk the ball at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott summons Ty-Shon Alexander over to the bench after subbing him out in the first half against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A member of the Creighton dance team waves during pregame introductions before the Bluejays faced Seton Hall on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Seton Hall stand for the national anthem before their game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Seton Hall tip off their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton is introduced before tipoff against Seton Hall on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
