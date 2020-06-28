Ava Martin was paying close attention when she went on a road trip to Omaha for a Creighton volleyball camp this past school year. And that's a good thing for CU.
It meant that when the Kansas City-area prospect sat down to sort through her college options this summer, she could reflect on a memorable experience with the Bluejays. She saw the campus, met the coaches and got a feel for the program’s culture.
That visit stuck out during these past few weeks, when it became clear that Creighton was her college choice. She has since committed to CU, becoming the second known member of the Jays' 2022 recruiting class.
“I just felt really good about it,” Martin said. “I knew. It was a good fit.”
The outside hitter has been in regular communication with Creighton coaches after the recruiting contact period opened June 15. Those conversations helped, Martin said, but thinking back on that earlier trip sealed the deal.
“Luckily I did get to see it all before the coronavirus — if not, it would have been really hard (to decide),” Martin said. “But they had an advantage over other schools because I’d been able to go there.”
It’s not hard to see why the Jays — and other colleges — are intrigued by her on-the-court skills.
The Kansas high school coaches named the 6-foot Martin an honorable mention Class 5A performer. Of the 21 players who received all-state recognition, Martin was one of two sophomores.
She was the only sophomore on the 12-member Class 5A all-state tournament team after helping St. Thomas Aquinas win its first state title in six years last fall. She was also one of 31 finalists for PrepVolleyball.com’s national high school sophomore of the year award.
And Martin still has room to grow. That’s the goal, at least, she said.
Her family set up a volleyball net in the backyard for her and her sisters to work on technique during the sports shutdown this summer. Footwork. Eye discipline. Hand placement.
She wants to be a better blocker and a more consistent passer, because she knows there’s going to be top-notch competition when she joins the Jays in a couple of years.
“They’re a really good volleyball team — their program is really good,” Martin said.
Earlier this month, Creighton also secured a commitment from 2022 recruit Skyler McCune, a Gretna product who projects as a defensive specialist or libero in college.
