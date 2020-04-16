Denzel Mahoney

Creighton junior Denzel Mahoney, the Big East’s sixth man of the year, averaged 12.0 points with 3.1 rebounds per game.

Creighton junior Denzel Mahoney, the Big East’s sixth man of the year, has declared for the NBA draft. But he does not plan to jeopardize his remaining college eligibility during the pre-draft process.

Mahoney is the second CU player this month to test the NBA draft waters.

Junior Ty-Shon Alexander announced Friday that he will declare for the draft, and it’s unclear if the Jays’ top scorer will return to Creighton.

Mahoney indicated in a statement that he’s entering the draft to gain access to evaluations on his game from professional sources. He’d be a senior at CU next season.

“I have decided to use this opportunity to declare for the 2020 NBA draft and get feedback from those at the next level,” Mahoney said in a statement. “Throughout this process I will also keep my options open to return to college.”

Mahoney, the transfer who debuted with the Jays in December, finished as the team’s third-leading scorer (12.0 points per game). The versatile 6-foot-5 guard averaged 3.1 rebounds, shot 83.8% from the free-throw line and made 35.8% of his 3-point tries (38.1% in league play).

Coach Greg McDermott told reporters Wednesday that there could be multiple CU players who declare for the draft this spring. There’s no penalty to do so within the NCAA's rulebook, McDermott said.

At this point, the NCAA’s withdrawal deadline is June 3.

Declaring for the draft has almost become a formality for the college game’s top stars these days. NCAA rules even allow players to temporarily hire certified agents to help them navigate through the pre-draft process.

Players can still contact non-certified agents as well. They just can’t agree to terms with a non-certified agent and still retain their eligibility.

Last year’s NBA draft had 175 early entry submissions from college freshmen, sophomores and juniors. But a month later, half of those guys had announced they planned to return to school.

