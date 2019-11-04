Creighton forward Skylar Heinrich was named the Big East women’s freshman of the year Monday, while Taryn Jakubowski and Jordy Rothwell earned spots on the all-conference teams.
Heinrich scored 11 goals this season, tied for second in the conference. She also earned spots on the All-Big East second team and All-Freshman team. She finished fourth in the Big East in scoring with 24 points.
Jakubowski made the first team for the second straight season. She scored three goals with two assists while starting all 18 matches for the Bluejays.
Rothwell led Creighton with 1,617 minutes played while scoring one goal with one assist this season.
