...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS WILL SLOWLY FALL.
&&
SOCCER
Creighton women's soccer Big East tournament hopes fall with loss to Providence
Creighton’s Big East tournament hopes took a hit Saturday when it suffered a 2-1 defeat to Providence at Morrison Stadium.
The Jays (7-6-2, 1-3-2) took a 1-0 lead late in the first half — freshman Skylar Heinrich corralled a long pass and skipped a shot past the Friar goalkeeper. It marked Heinrich’s 10th goal of the season.
But CU couldn’t hold the lead.
It surrendered the equalizer just five minutes into the second half. Providence (8-5-2, 3-2-1) scored the game-winner six minutes later.
Creighton had plenty of chances to even the score after that, but it couldn’t capitalize. Its 25 shots on the day were the most in a match since CU recorded a season-high 27 shots on Aug. 29. The Jays had nine second-half corner kicks as well.
Action began Saturday with Creighton sitting in eighth place in the Big East standings. It does still have matches against the ninth- and 10th-place teams before the regular season ends. But only the league’s top six squads will earn a spot in the conference tournament (CU has never made it).
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.