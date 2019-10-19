Creighton’s Big East tournament hopes took a hit Saturday when it suffered a 2-1 defeat to Providence at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays (7-6-2, 1-3-2) took a 1-0 lead late in the first half — freshman Skylar Heinrich corralled a long pass and skipped a shot past the Friar goalkeeper. It marked Heinrich’s 10th goal of the season.

But CU couldn’t hold the lead.

It surrendered the equalizer just five minutes into the second half. Providence (8-5-2, 3-2-1) scored the game-winner six minutes later.

Creighton had plenty of chances to even the score after that, but it couldn’t capitalize. Its 25 shots on the day were the most in a match since CU recorded a season-high 27 shots on Aug. 29. The Jays had nine second-half corner kicks as well.

Action began Saturday with Creighton sitting in eighth place in the Big East standings. It does still have matches against the ninth- and 10th-place teams before the regular season ends. But only the league’s top six squads will earn a spot in the conference tournament (CU has never made it).

