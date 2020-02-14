Creighton's fourth-quarter comeback fell short as St. John's held on for a 77-70 win in Big East women's basketball Friday night at Sokol Arena.

St. John's extended its lead to 53-35 in the opening minutes of the third quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage until the Bluejays put together a 12-2 run to pull within 69-67 with 3:49 left. That, however, was as close as CU got.

Tatum Rembao led Creighton with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Olivia Elger (14), Temi Carda (12) and Rachael Saunders (12) also scored in double figures.

Alissa Alston led four St. John's players in double figures with 16 points.

​Creighton, which drops to 7-6 in Big East play, hosts Seton Hall at 1 p.m. Sunday.

