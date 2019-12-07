Creighton will look to bounce back on defense Sunday after it had trouble slowing down South Dakota in a loss Wednesday.
The Jays allowed the Coyotes to shoot 49.1% from the floor, the best mark by a CU opponent this season. South Dakota’s 72-65 home victory snapped Creighton’s four-game winning streak.
But now the Jays (6-2) are back home. They’ll host Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. at Sokol Arena.
It’ll be a difficult test for CU because the Panthers (5-2) rank 12th in the country at 9.6 made 3-pointers per game. But the Jays can shoot it, too — they’re 15th at 9.4 triples per game. Creighton also ranks first nationally in fewest turnovers per game (9.5).
These two former Missouri Valley Conference rivals have met in nonconference play each of the past five seasons. Two of those games were decided by two points or less. A third went to double overtime. The home team is 4-1.
