QUEENS, N.Y. — St. John's finished Sunday's game on an 11-3 run to upend the Creighton women 63-58 Sunday afternoon.
Creighton took a 55-52 lead after Temi Carda hit a jumper with 4:24 to play. But the Bluejays were held to one field goal — a Payton Brotzki 3-pointer with 18 seconds left — the rest of the way.
Qadashah Hoppie, who hit two free throws with 11 seconds left for the game's final points, led St. John's with 16 points, while Carda led Creighton with 19 points. Rachael Saunders added 12 points, while Olivia Elger chipped in 11 for the Jays.
Creighton played Sunday's game without leading scorer Jaylyn Agnew.
The Bluejays return home to face Xavier on Friday at 7 p.m.
